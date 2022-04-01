Technology News
loading

Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private

By using zero-knowledge proofs, Polygon ID creates a digital identity with enhanced security and privacy for users’ personal information.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 April 2022 12:48 IST
Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private

Photo Credit: Polygon

Polygon aims to become the de-facto platform for Web 3 development.

Highlights
  • Polygon ID will be open source with its own SDK
  • Polygon ID leverages the Iden3 protocol and Circom ZK toolkit
  • Polygon has also suggested other use cases for its identity solution

Polygon, the popular Layer-2 scalability solution for Ethereum, has been working on some key developments including a new identity verification platform powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography. The service, called Polygon ID, will help in verifying users' information while preserving their on-chain privacy. Using Polygon ID, applications running on the blockchain will be able to authenticate user data while keeping sensitive information private. Polygon's development team says that the team will leverage iden3, a decentralised identity protocol that uses zero-knowledge proofs, to make this happen.

As the name suggests, 'zero-knowledge'-based protocols bolster privacy by allowing blockchain networks to validate transactions without disclosing data other than time and date on the blockchain. Only the entities involved in a transaction can access further details regarding the transaction. The move is designed to let users transact on the Ethereum network but protect the sanctity of their personal information in a much greater way than they can now.

As noted by Polygon in its official blog post, the new platform ‘is the first-ever to be powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography, privacy, and blockchain scaling technology'.

ZK technology allows data verification for transactions and personal identification without handing over the control of the information. This also aligns with Polygon's vision of offering better user privacy. Polygon said that it will continue to work on the ZK technology and it has already committed more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,57,680 crore) to related projects. It added that this ID platform is the latest in its growing portfolio.

With Polygon ID, ZK-proofs will be used to prove a users' identity for Know Your Customer or KYC verification. Previously, users would need to submit personal documents every time they needed to pass KYC, creating new vulnerabilities each time they shared their identification. By using Polygon ID, users no longer need to expose their personal information to companies requiring KYC and can instead prove their identity on-chain using ZK-proofs.

In addition to KYC applications, Polygon has also suggested several other ways its identity solution can be used. Possible future applications include creating decentralised credit scores, player reputation profiles for Web 3 games, and private, censorship-resistant peer-to-peer communication for social applications. Polygon ID will be open source, complete with its own software developer kit, allowing any blockchain protocol to develop its own custom use cases.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Polygon ID
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Exchange Binance Wins Dismissal of US Lawsuit Over Digital Token Sales

Related Stories

Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  3. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  6. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  8. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  9. Samsung One UI 4.1 Update Being Rolled Out to Galaxy A52s 5G, More: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Wins Dismissal of US Lawsuit Over Digital Token Sales
  3. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Leak Online; Tipped to come with Snapdragon 680 SoC
  4. Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds
  5. iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
  6. Google Updates Search, News to Help Users Identify Trusted Sources
  7. Vivo X80 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Sport 6.78-Inch OLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  8. India’s Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today, Violators Stare at Jail Time Up to 7 Years
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Value Tanks as EU Parliament Comes Down Hard on Non-Custodial Wallets
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Debut in April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.