Crypto Services Firm Paxos Gets 'In-Principle' Approval From Singapore Regulator

Paxos was also one of the first crypto firms to be regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 March 2022 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ CHUTTERSNAP

Only a handful of firms have been able to attain a crypto license from Singapore's MAS

  • Paxos' Singapore approval is still due for a final go-ahead
  • Paxos created its Singapore unit in 2012
  • The company provides blockchain solutions for Meta, PayPal

Paxos, the regulated blockchain infrastructure platform that issues a stablecoin and provides crypto services for the likes of PayPal, Meta has announced that it has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the central bank and financial regulatory authority of Singapore, to operate digital payments token services in the country. Paxos confirms that the license allows it to offer Paxos Crypto Brokerage, stablecoin, and custody services in Singapore, expanding its services to Singapore residents and any clients that wish to expand to the region.

Paxos provides a stablecoin solution that includes its own stablecoin named Paxos' Pax Dollar (USDP) and provides the infrastructure for the Binance Dollar BUSD, which is currently the third-largest stablecoin. It also provides the brokerage service for PayPal's cryptocurrency offering.

On the institutional side, it has an enterprise blockchain stock settlement service with clients, which include a number of reputed names like Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and Instinet. However, this is a US-only service at this stage.

The company has raised $540 million (roughly Rs. 4,140 crore) in funding to date, including $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,300 crore) in April last year. Backers include Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures.

Commenting on the development, Rich Teo, co-founder and CEO, Paxos Asia stated, "We believe it's (regulatory oversight) the only way for consumers and financial institutions alike to truly experience the benefits of the blockchain and digital assets. We're excited to have MAS as our regulator, and with their oversight, we'll be able to safely accelerate consumer adoption of digital assets globally by powering regulated solutions for the world's biggest enterprises."

As per a Nikkei report from December 2021, Paxos is one of the few firms to acquire a crypto license from MAS. More than 100 companies that applied for such a license have either been turned down by MAS or withdrawn their applications. Other firms that have received crypto licenses in the country include DBS Vickers Securities, Sygnum, and Independent Reserve.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Paxos, Singapore
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
