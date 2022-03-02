Technology News
Parler Debuts ‘DeepRedSea’ NFT Site, Displays Donald Trump-Themed Virtual Collectibles

The DeepRedSky NFT marketplace will continue to bring NFTs based on politics, media, and sports.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:21 IST
Parler Debuts ‘DeepRedSea’ NFT Site, Displays Donald Trump-Themed Virtual Collectibles

Photo Credit: DeepRedSky

DeepRedSky has uploaded 10,000 NFTs inspired by Donald Trump for sale

Highlights
  • Parler’s new NFT marketplace debuts with Trump NFTs
  • 250 out of 10,000 Trump NFTs are ‘rare’
  • DeepRedSky NFT site will bring politics-related pieces

Parler, the US-based social networking platform, has launched a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and named it DeepRedSky. In order to reel in buyers, Parler has launched a series of NFTs inspired by former US President, Donald Trump. This collection is called the “Official CryptoTrump Club” and each of its NFT shows the 75-year-old former US President in varying settings. NFTs are digital collectibles that are supported on the blockchain network, and each of which holds substantial financial values.

The marketplace will focus on bringing NFTs based on the sectors of politics, media, and sports.

For its first sale, DeepRedSky has listed 10,000 NFTs featuring Trump. Out of these, 250 are classified as “extremely rare”.

As per the official website, each Trump NFT is selling for $2,750 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

“The DeepRedSky Roadmap includes gamification, purchasing via cryptocurrency, groundbreaking marketplace features, and integration with the Parler platform,” the company said in a press release.

As part of its future plans, the DeepRedSky marketplace will add the twists of pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys to its NFT selling mechanism.

Non-crypto users can purchase NFTs from the new platform via credit and debit cards. Buyers would however have to make a crypto wallet on Solana blockchain in order to receive and store their NFT assets.

As per reports, the volume of NFT sales crossed $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

In recent days, several new NFT marketplaces have emerged online.

OpenSea claims to be the world's largest NFT marketplace currently.

This January, a new NFT marketplace named LooksRare made its debut.

Last week, Rakuten, the Japanese electronic commerce and online retailing company, also launched its own NFT marketplace dedicated to sports, entertainment, and anime collectibles.

With NFT-owning becoming a trend among crypto holders and celebrities, platforms like the New York Stock Exchange have applied to operate as an NFT marketplace in the future.

Last week, the world's first NFT vending machine was established in New York City that allows non-crypto holders to purchase digital collectibles via their debit and credit cards.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Survives JerryRigsEverything Test, Passes Bend Test Gracefully

