Technology News
loading

Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team

Polkadot is a multi-chain protocol that facilitates interoperability between various blockchains.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 5 July 2022 18:24 IST
Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Parity Technologies

The new hires are a sign that the Polkadot project is in good health

Highlights
  • Parity CEO Gavin Wood is the founder of Polkadot
  • Fahmi Syed previously served as COO of FIFTHDELTA
  • Peter Ruchtaz held leadership roles at Microsoft, Salesforce

Parity Technologies, the engineering firm behind the implementation of Polkadot has added three new hires to its leadership team, which is led by the founder and CEO Gavin Wood, who's also the founder of Polkadot, President of the Web 3 Foundation, and co-founder and former CTO of Ethereum. The new executives, Eran Barak (chief operating officer), Peter Ruchatz (chief marketing officer), and Fahmi Syed (chief financial officer), bring decades of experience across finance and fintech, information technology, Saas, telecommunications, marketing, engineering, and media sectors.

As noted in a report by CoinDesk, Eran Barak will be responsible for overseeing people and operations, helping the firm scale to meet its growth needs. He's previously helped build companies like Thomson Reuters and Symphony Communications, the latter of which raised $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,570 crore) under him as CFO. Eran holds a BSc in Computer Science from Tel Aviv University, and an Executive MBA in Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management.

Fahmi Syed previously served as chief operating officer of FIFTHDELTA, Europe's largest hedge fund of 2021 with $749 million (roughly Rs. 5,941 crore) in assets under management (AUM) as of Februrary 2022. He also holds experience with Marshall Wallace's non-investment team, helping grow its AUM to $45 billion (roughly Rs. 3,56,970 crore).

Finally, Peter Ruchtaz held international leadership roles at Microsoft and Salesforce, while sparking growth for other SaaS businesses, like Celonis. As chief marketing officer, he will oversee marketing and communications and drive market education about Polkadot.

Polkadot is not a conventional blockchain. It is actually an ecosystem of interconnected blockchain shards called parallelised chains or parachains. Parachains are application-specific and they connect to and are secured by a single base platform called the ‘Relay Chain'. They can also connect with external networks via bridges.

Relay Chain is the heart of Polkadot and is responsible for the network's security, consensus, and cross-chain interoperability. It contains Polkadot's consensus and voting logic.

Parachains are ‘sovereign blockchains' with their own tokens and are optimised for specific use-cases. Parachains need to pay for connecting to the Relay Chain.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polkadot, Parity technologies, Gavin Woods
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million

Related Stories

Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped by Amazon UK Listing: Report
  4. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production, Nord Buds CE Spotted
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
#Latest Stories
  1. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  2. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  3. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
  4. Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
  5. Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
  6. FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Improved Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Could Help EVs in Cold Climates to Travel Further on a Single Charge
  9. Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A21s Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports
  10. Twitter India Said to Pursue Judicial Review of Content Takedown Orders, Alleging Abuse of Power
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.