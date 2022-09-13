Technology News
loading

Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz

The trademark applications mention ‘downloadable multimedia files containing artwork’ as well as ‘downloadable virtual goods’ and ‘application tokens’.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 September 2022 15:55 IST
Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mean Girls

Paramount Pictures has not yet revealed official plans around Mean Girls’ Web3 debut

Highlights
  • Mean Girls fans could soon be treated to NFTs linked to the film
  • Paramount Pictures may release downloadable virtual collectibles
  • Viacom is also trying to take movies to Web3

Mean Girls, Hollywood's popular teen comedy film that released in 2004, might be in for a Web3 revamp. Paramount Pictures, the right holder to the film starring Lindsay Lohan, could be making a comeback as a ‘crypto-collectible' form. The production house has filed for trademarks that gives a glimpse into what elements of this film could soon be revamped as, and it includes Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Built on blockchain, NFTs are digital collectibles that are inspired by real-life people, objects, and artworks, among other things.

The trademark applications mention ‘downloadable multimedia files containing artwork' as well as ‘downloadable virtual goods' and ‘application tokens'.

While Paramount Pictures has not announced its intent with these Web3 trademark filings around Mean Girls, screenshots of the paperwork have surfaced on social media.

Mean Girls, that revolved around a young girl's entry into a tight group of four fashion divas, is touted among the most quotable movies of all times and is a source of numerous memes and GIFs.

Since its launch, each year October 3 is celebrated as Mean Girls Day by the fans of the movie that also starred Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert in pivotal roles.

Linking popular movies to the Web3 sector seems to be picking up as a trend in recent days.

Just this month, mass media conglomerate Viacom International filed a similar trademark to expand The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand into Web3.

This year, so far, number of NFT applications have surpassed those submitted in the crypto, Web3, and metaverse arenas. By this time, over 5,800 applications and patents concerning NFTs have already made it to the USPTO. In 2021, this number stood at 2,087, Kondoulis had claimed recently.

In a recent report, Dune Analytics also claimed that NFT projects managed to churn $260 million (roughly Rs. 2,100 crore) for several high-end brands including Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, and Gucci, among others. Out of these brands, Nike seemingly bagged the highest amount in NFT sales, around $185.3 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web3, Mean Girls, Viacom
Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  3. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  4. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  6. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  7. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
  8. Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details
  9. Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report
  10. Amazon Proposal to End Antitrust Probe by EU Should Be Rejected, NGOs Argue: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.