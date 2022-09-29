Technology News
loading

Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets

The aim of this fund is to tap into the escalated appetite for digital assets, especially among institutional investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 29 September 2022 16:50 IST
Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Viacheslav Bublyk

Pantera Capital’s first cryptocurrency fund in August 2020 had raised $165 million

Highlights
  • Pantera Capital intends to bring investments back to the crypto sector
  • The crypto sector recently slipped under the trillion-dollar mark
  • The digital assets sector, however, continues to show adoption globally

Pantera Capital, the US-based asset management firm is looking to launch a blockchain fund of $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 10,200 crore). The development came into light after Dan Morehead, the head of Pantera spoke about it in a recent interview with Bloomberg. The aim of this fund is to tap into the escalated appetite for digital assets, especially among institutional investors. With this fund, the platform intends to bring back investments into the sector after recent price dips left the industry financially starving.

“We want to provide liquidity for people that are kind of giving up because we're still very bullish for the next 10 or 20 years. Unfortunately, crypto pricing has become correlated with risk assets, which I honestly don't think has to be true. My hope is that soon crypto will decouple from the macro markets,” Bloomberg quoted Morehead as saying.

Pantera's funding, that may tentatively close around May next year, will focus on investing in equity and digital tokens.

The company had introduced its first cryptocurrency fund in August 2020, when it raised $165 million (roughly Rs. 1,350 crore).

With countries around the world tightening regulatory frameworks around crypto, the fund is aimed at promoting promising Web3 and blockchain projects to balance out the consequences of the recent market slowdown.

Losses arising from cryptocurrency hacks jumped nearly 60 percent in the first seven months of the year to $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 15,100 crore), also propelled by a surge in funds stolen from decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, according to Chainalysis.

The crypto industry has bagged $14.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,13,500 crore) with 725 deals in the first half of this year, KPMG said in its recent report.

The findings have highlighted that crypto-centric investment figures for the first half of 2022 alone have doubled all years prior to 2021. Trade Republic, Fireblocks, FTX crypto exchange, and ConsenSys have emerged as the top four venture capital firms to have invested in crypto.

“(This) highlights the growing maturity of the space and the breadth of technologies and solutions attracting investment,” the report had said.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Moto G72 India Launch Date Set for October 3, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  7. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
  9. Apple Said to Drop Plans to Increase iPhone 14 Production: Details
  10. Vivo X90 Series May Offer a Faster MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Optus Data Breach: Australia Plans Tough Data Protection Laws After Telecoms Cyberattack
  2. Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details
  3. International Telecommunication Union Election: Russia, US in Race to Lead UN Telecommunications Agency
  4. Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets
  5. Moto G72 India Launch Date Set for October 3, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Include Next-Gen MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
  7. Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix
  8. UAE's Ministry of Economy Set to Make Metaverse Debut, Adopt Web3 Technology at Wider Level
  9. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Could Be Affected by Battery Swelling Problem, YouTuber Claims
  10. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.