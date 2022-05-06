Opera web browser has added support for the BNB blockchain on its ‘crypto-friendly' platform. The integration will allow Opera users to buy and sell the Binance token and store their assets in its in-built crypto wallet. The integration will also open access to decentralised apps (dApps) such as PancakeSwap, 1inch, and BiSwap among others. As per Opera, this partnership with Binance blockchain will escalate the Web3 adoption among more people. The web browser team has also released an official update on the Opera blog.

“Opera boasts 350 million monthly active users globally, making this a partnership that has the potential to take Web3 adoption to the next level,” the blog post said. “Onboarding to crypto and interacting with dApps, gaming, cryptocurrency, and metaverse platforms on Opera's browser is customised for new adopters and experienced Web3 users alike.”

Web3 is the next leg of Internet as we know today. Largely based on the blockchain network, Web3 will support 3D experiences such as the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) among others.

.@BNBCHAIN comes to Opera Crypto Browser! Starting today, Buy $BNB in your Opera wallet and access your favourite BNB chain dapps, from @PancakeSwap to @StarSharks_SSS, on both Desktop and Android, with iOS coming soon!https://t.co/5XTi7T1qPC pic.twitter.com/dhppgtJvia — Opera Crypto (@Opera_Crypto) May 5, 2022

The Norwegian platform, last month, released the beta version of its Web3 browser for iOS devices. It first announced its crypto browser in January.

In March, Opera announced its plans of incorporating more blockchain networks in its in-built crypto wallet. These include Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO, and Bitcoin.

Presently, Ether is already supported by the crypto-focused browser's crypto wallet.

“Opera continues to streamline mainstream access to Web3 and beyond. With the Opera Crypto Browser, existing users of BNB Chain dApps and token holders alike can now join the hundreds of millions of Windows, Android, and Mac users worldwide in having unique Web3 access functionality at their fingertips,” the platform noted.

Opera's crypto browser also displays a special ‘crypto corner' that shows related information on the home page including crypto updates, crypto asset price reporting, crypto events as well as token airdrops.



