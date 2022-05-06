Technology News
Opera’s Web3-Focussed Crypto Browser Now Supports BNB Chain to Enable Asset Trading, dApps

As per Opera, this partnership with Binance blockchain will escalate the Web3 adoption among more people.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 May 2022 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Opera

Opera had announced its crypto browser in January

Highlights
  • Opera aims to drive mainstream Web3 adoption
  • Opera released its beta version of crypto browser for iOS last month
  • Opera browser also displays a special ‘crypto corner’

Opera web browser has added support for the BNB blockchain on its ‘crypto-friendly' platform. The integration will allow Opera users to buy and sell the Binance token and store their assets in its in-built crypto wallet. The integration will also open access to decentralised apps (dApps) such as PancakeSwap, 1inch, and BiSwap among others. As per Opera, this partnership with Binance blockchain will escalate the Web3 adoption among more people. The web browser team has also released an official update on the Opera blog.

Opera boasts 350 million monthly active users globally, making this a partnership that has the potential to take Web3 adoption to the next level,” the blog post said. “Onboarding to crypto and interacting with dApps, gaming, cryptocurrency, and metaverse platforms on Opera's browser is customised for new adopters and experienced Web3 users alike.”

Web3 is the next leg of Internet as we know today. Largely based on the blockchain network, Web3 will support 3D experiences such as the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) among others.

The Norwegian platform, last month, released the beta version of its Web3 browser for iOS devices. It first announced its crypto browser in January.

In March, Opera announced its plans of incorporating more blockchain networks in its in-built crypto wallet. These include Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO, and Bitcoin.

Presently, Ether is already supported by the crypto-focused browser's crypto wallet.

“Opera continues to streamline mainstream access to Web3 and beyond. With the Opera Crypto Browser, existing users of BNB Chain dApps and token holders alike can now join the hundreds of millions of Windows, Android, and Mac users worldwide in having unique Web3 access functionality at their fingertips,” the platform noted.

Opera's crypto browser also displays a special ‘crypto corner' that shows related information on the home page including crypto updates, crypto asset price reporting, crypto events as well as token airdrops.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Opera, Web3, Blockchain, Binance, BNB, Opera Crypto Browser
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
