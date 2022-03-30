Technology News
loading

Opera's Crypto Browser Plans to Add Support for Solana, Polygon, Ronin and Other Blockchain Networks

Opera, one of the oldest Web browsers around, has been building crypto products for its users since 2018.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 30 March 2022 18:29 IST
Opera's Crypto Browser Plans to Add Support for Solana, Polygon, Ronin and Other Blockchain Networks

Photo Credit: Opera

Opera users will get access to dApps and DeFi services on all the newly-added networks

Highlights
  • Opera rolled out the beta version of its Web 3 browser in January
  • Polygon dApps are now available through Opera's PC crypto browser
  • The browser is yet to launch on iOS

Popular Web browser Opera is looking to incorporate support for eight more blockchain networks into its in-browser crypto wallet as part of its continued Web 3 push. According to Opera, Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO and Bitcoin, will join Ether as cryptocurrencies supported by the crypto-focused browser's built-in wallet. This also means that Opera users will now have access to decentralised apps (dApps) and services within these blockchain networks. Opera's crypto browser is already available on PC, and Android with an iOS release in the pipeline.

According to the blog post shared by Opera, the entity behind the Web browser has been exploring various partnerships with different blockchain-invested firms for more than three years.

The Norway-based entity states that its millions of active users on PC will now be able to leverage Polygon's merits as a smart contracts platform. The layer two scaling solution promises better performance as it processes transactions faster and at a lower gas fee than its base layer Ethereum.

Discussing Opera's Web 3 journey so far, the company's Executive Vice President Mobile, Jorgen Arnesen, explained, “Ever since we started in the Web 3 space in 2018, we've been sealing partnerships with the most popular and cutting edge blockchains and Web 3 domain name providers in order to accelerate crypto's evolution from proof of concept towards mass adoption.”

Jorgen also emphasised the quality of experience Web 3 should pose to users. According to the executive, "ultimately, Web 3 is on its way to becoming a mainstream Web technology and users won't need to know they're interacting with it. They need to get a superior user experience and a true benefit."

Earlier this year, Opera rolled out the public beta version of its new Crypto Browser Project for mobile and desktop devices. The Crypto Browser Project is a standalone browser with built-in dApp support and a non-custodial crypto wallet.

The browser also features a Crypto Corner, a point of access to the latest crypto news, prices, gas fees and market sentiment, upcoming airdrops, educational content, and an events calendar.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Opera, Polygon, Web 3, Web Browser, Web3, Web 3.0
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Lionel Messi Signs $20 Million Deal to Become an Ambassador for Crypto Fan Token Platform Socios
How China's TikTok, Facebook Influencers Push Propaganda

Related Stories

Opera's Crypto Browser Plans to Add Support for Solana, Polygon, Ronin and Other Blockchain Networks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.