Popular Web browser Opera is looking to incorporate support for eight more blockchain networks into its in-browser crypto wallet as part of its continued Web 3 push. According to Opera, Solana, Polygon, StarkEx, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO and Bitcoin, will join Ether as cryptocurrencies supported by the crypto-focused browser's built-in wallet. This also means that Opera users will now have access to decentralised apps (dApps) and services within these blockchain networks. Opera's crypto browser is already available on PC, and Android with an iOS release in the pipeline.

According to the blog post shared by Opera, the entity behind the Web browser has been exploring various partnerships with different blockchain-invested firms for more than three years.

The Norway-based entity states that its millions of active users on PC will now be able to leverage Polygon's merits as a smart contracts platform. The layer two scaling solution promises better performance as it processes transactions faster and at a lower gas fee than its base layer Ethereum.

Discussing Opera's Web 3 journey so far, the company's Executive Vice President Mobile, Jorgen Arnesen, explained, “Ever since we started in the Web 3 space in 2018, we've been sealing partnerships with the most popular and cutting edge blockchains and Web 3 domain name providers in order to accelerate crypto's evolution from proof of concept towards mass adoption.”

Jorgen also emphasised the quality of experience Web 3 should pose to users. According to the executive, "ultimately, Web 3 is on its way to becoming a mainstream Web technology and users won't need to know they're interacting with it. They need to get a superior user experience and a true benefit."

Earlier this year, Opera rolled out the public beta version of its new Crypto Browser Project for mobile and desktop devices. The Crypto Browser Project is a standalone browser with built-in dApp support and a non-custodial crypto wallet.

The browser also features a Crypto Corner, a point of access to the latest crypto news, prices, gas fees and market sentiment, upcoming airdrops, educational content, and an events calendar.