The OpenSea NFT marketplace has unveiled a launchpad for NFT creators that build their digital collectibles on the eco-friendly Solana blockchain. This launchpad will enable NFT creators to host new mints while also offering other services such as pre-mint activities, post-mint scaling options, as well as secondary sales support. With this launch, OpenSea has taken another step in its plan to bring a full-fledged ‘multi-chain feature' that gives its users a wide array of NFTs built on different blockchains.

“In the last year, Solana has emerged among the top blockchains for NFTs, and we share their vision of a scalable and inclusive NFT ecosystem. We will help creators navigate all pre-mint activity, allow minting for their community and supporters, as well as all post-mint and secondary sales,” OpenSea wrote in a blog post.

As part of its initial roll out, OpenSea has teamed up two Solana NFT creators, named Zoonies and Monkai.

While Zoonies offers a collection of 8,888 alien-looking NFTs, Monkai is a narrative-driven NFT project that allows holders to participate in the creation of the Monkai anime narrative and access utility via the Monkai decentralised autonomous organisation.

“With the start of our launchpad, our goal remains to build the best Solana experience in the NFT ecosystem. We are excited to launch and learn with these first drops, and we're committed to expanding primary drops,” OpenSea added.

Introducing OpenSea's Solana launchpad! :rocket:



Today, we're kicking off our Solana launchpad experience. Creators can host their pre-mint, allowlist, and post-mint experience all using OpenSea. pic.twitter.com/l70c02mYLt — OpenSea (@opensea) July 18, 2022

It is however, noteworthy that the demand for NFTs took a major hit in the first two quarters of 2022.

Trade volumes across major Ether-based marketplaces showed a considerable dip sinking lower than 35,000 in May.

As per a Reuters report, monthly sales volume on the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, plunged to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,500 crore) in June, down from $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 20,600 crore) in May and a far cry from January's peak of nearly $5 billion (roughly 40,000 crore).

By late June the average NFT sale sunk to $412 (roughly Rs. 33,000) from $1,754 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) at the end of April, according to NonFungible.com, which tracks sales on the Ethereum and Ronin blockchains.

Now that the crypto industry seems to be recovering from its ongoing slump, it could be a lucrative time for OpenSea to debut its Solana launchpad.

As per data tracker CryptoSlam, Solana ranks second in all-time NFT sales. Currently, Solana NFTs see most sales on Magic Eden marketplace.

OpenSea currently supports NFTs built on four blockchains — Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, and Solana.