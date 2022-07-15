Technology News
loading

OpenSea to Slash 20 Percent of Workforce to Reduce Costs Amid Prolonged Slump in Digital Asset Markets

OpenSea's NFT sales volume on the Ethereum blockchain plunged to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore) in June, down from $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 21,000 crore) in May.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2022 10:32 IST
OpenSea to Slash 20 Percent of Workforce to Reduce Costs Amid Prolonged Slump in Digital Asset Markets

Photo Credit: Reuters

NFT market slumped in recent months, as cryptocurrency prices collapsed

Highlights
  • OpenSea hopes to maintain 5 years of growth at current volumes
  • Other crypto companies like Coinbase have also been forced to cut jobs
  • OpenSea took this step to reduce costs in the face a prolonged slump

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea said on Thursday it would cut about 20 percent of its workforce to reduce costs in the face a prolonged slump in digital asset markets. "The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of a crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn," Chief Executive Devin Finzer said in a statement on Twitter.

NFTs are digital assets that exist on a blockchain and include everything from artwork to text and tweets.

OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, saw explosive sales growth in 2021 as the rise in cryptocurrencies created a new group of crypto-rich speculators.

But the NFT has market slumped in recent months, as cryptocurrency prices collapsed and investors ditched risky assets.

OpenSea's NFT sales volume on the Ethereum blockchain plunged to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore) in June, down from $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 21,000 crore) in May and a far cry from January's peak of nearly $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,000 crore).

Finzer said the job cuts would allow the company to maintain 5 years of growth at current volumes under various potential downturn scenarios.

Other crypto- and digital asset-focused companies, including Coinbase, have been forced to cut jobs in recent weeks.

Recession fears coupled with the crash of crypto projects such as Terra wired a substantial amount of capital out of the crypto industry in recent months, making the slump more intense.

Last month, Coinbase itself announced the lay-off of 18 percent of its workforce in the backdrop of losses hitting the digital assets sector.

Taking full accountability of over-hiring, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company had onboarded too many members in recent months, that was now hindering the firm's efficiency.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenSea, Crypto, Crypto Currency, NFT
BluSmart Close to Raising $250 Million From Investors Including BP Ventures, CEO Says

Related Stories

OpenSea to Slash 20 Percent of Workforce to Reduce Costs Amid Prolonged Slump in Digital Asset Markets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  2. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  3. Moto G82 5G Review: Going Beyond the Budget Segment
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. All You Need to Know About Jaadugar, the Next Indian Netflix Movie
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  7. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  8. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  9. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber India to Show Drivers Passenger Destination Before Accepting Ride to Cut Down Trip Cancellation
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Hands-on Images Surface Online, India Pricing Tipped Again
  3. OpenSea to Slash 20 Percent of Workforce to Reduce Costs Amid Prolonged Slump in Digital Asset Markets
  4. BluSmart Close to Raising $250 Million From Investors Including BP Ventures, CEO Says
  5. Longest Fast Radio Burst Similar to Heartbeat Pattern Detected Billions of Light-Years Away From Earth
  6. Alibaba Executives Reportedly Summoned by Shanghai Authorities Over Data Theft Probe
  7. South African Watchdog Says Google's Ad Practices Distort Digital Market Competition
  8. Elon Musk Faces the US SEC Scrutiny Over Tweets on USD 44 Billion Twitter Deal
  9. Facebook Testing Ways to Allow Users to Create 5 Profiles Tied to Single Account
  10. Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.