Technology News
loading

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Adds Bulk Purchase Feature, Details Here

OpenSea will let buyers add up to 30 NFTs, built on the same blockchain, to their cart and finalise the transaction at once.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 13:45 IST
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Adds Bulk Purchase Feature, Details Here

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

The NFT market is projected to be a $231 billion (roughly Rs. 18,41,300 crore) market

Highlights
  • Buyers and sellers will be able to list up to 30 NFTs
  • OpenSea has seen sales volume nosedive amid market volatility
  • The first two quarters of this year emerged to be rough

OpenSea, the biggest NFT marketplace, is now allowing users to list and buy up to 30 digital collectibles in one go. In case of bulk buying, OpenSea will let buyers add up to 30 NFTs, built on the same blockchain, to their cart and finalise the transaction at once. This would not only make the purchase of multiple NFTs seamless, but will also significantly reduce the gas fees deducted on all transactions as a service charge.

For creators looking to list up to 30 NFTs at once will also be able to use this new feature on OpenSea.

The NFT marketplace, launched in December 2017, posted an official announcement on this bulk buy-and-sell feature on Twitter.

In recent times, OpenSea has seen sales volume on its platform nosedive amid market volatility.

According to crypto analytics community Dune data, OpenSea's trading volume hit a peak of around $5.8 billion (roughly Rs. 46,408 crore) in January. However, trading on the platform saw a steady declined throughout the first two quarters of the year, sliding to $3.1 billion (roughly Rs. 24,805 crore) in May.

A separate analysis by Be[In]Crypto also reveals that Solana NFT volumes also saw a dip in June with sales volume figures of $91.52 million (roughly Rs. 732 crore) in June, down by 64 percent from $261.07 million (roughly Rs. 2,089 crore) in May 2022.

Amid dropping sales, OpenSea has been adding a bunch of new features on the platform.

Earlier in September, the NFT marketplace began ranking digital collectibles on the basis of their rarity. Named OpenRarity, this feature will enable collectors to find legitimately rare digital collectibles, that have been drowning in the sea of NFTs out there.

The NFT market will be a $231 billion (roughly Rs. 18,41,300 crore) behemoth by 2030 and it's too big a business to be ignored, believes, Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder of UniFarm said in conversation with Gadgets 360. UniFarm is a multi-token reward staking programme.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, OpenSea, Non Fungible Tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Adds Bulk Purchase Feature, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Full Specifications, Price Leaked: Report
  4. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  5. Aamir Khan-Led Laal Singh Chaddha Is Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  7. Apple May Soon Add 5G Support for iPhone Models in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Diwali
  10. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities
  2. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Launch in India, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  3. Russia Blocks OKX Exchange’s Website on Allegations of Spreading Unreliable Information
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best Headphones, Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
  5. NEAR Foundation Inks Deal With Google Cloud to Provide Developers Technical Support
  6. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked; Processor, Camera Details Tipped: All Details
  7. EU’s Landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation Gets European Council's Green Light
  8. Wild Hearts Gameplay Trailer Throws You Into Battle Against Giant Boar
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  10. Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.