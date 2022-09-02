Technology News
loading

OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version

OpenSea, which launched in 2017, initially started supporting NFTs that were built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 September 2022 13:38 IST
OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version

Photo Credit: OpenSea

OpenSea started operations in 2017 with initially supporting only Ethereum-based NFTs

Highlights
  • The Merge may release in mid-September
  • OpenSea will not support Ethereum’s older PoW model
  • The Merge will cut Etheruem’s power needs by 99.95 percent

OpenSea NFT marketplace has announced its allegiance to Ethereum's upcoming energy-efficient upgrade called the Merge. The platform has stated that no Ethereum forks will be supported on OpenSea in order to ensure all transactions are as smooth as possible. ‘Forks' is a technical term which is used when a blockchain network splits. OpenSea, which launched in 2017, initially started supporting NFTs that were built on the Ethereum blockchain. Presently, the platform has swelled to incubate over 80 million NFTs. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are digital collectibles and artworks that are backed on blockchain networks.

Ethereum's Merge upgrade is slated for release in mid-September, its developers have hinted.

A recent DappRadar report had warned that stablecoins and transactions backed on the Ethereum blockchain could encounter some snags as the blockchain shifts from its energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining model to the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining model.

OpenSea posted a public alert on Twitter about its decision to support only Ethereum's Merge version upon its release.

Earlier this month, stablecoin major Tether and Circle Pay, the issuer of USD Coin, also extended support for the Merge.

While Circle Pay has said that once the Merge has released, it will only use that version of Ethereum for the operations of USD Coin, Tether has decided to start making arrangements to support the Merge in line with its release schedule.

The Merge upgrade is expected to slash Ethereum's power consumption by 99.95 percent, its developers had claimed in a blog post last year.

Meanwhile, the bug bounty payouts for Ethereum can now go as high as $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore), developers of the blockchain have said in a recent update.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Merge, Ethereum, OpenSea
Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project

Related Stories

OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specifications Leaked, Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details
  4. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  5. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
  6. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  9. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  10. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16
  2. Google Launches User Choice Billing Pilot In India, Four Other Markets
  3. iPhone 15 May Be Manufactured in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
  5. Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project
  6. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
  7. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Google Reportedly Letting Some Users Bookmark Pages Directly From Mobile Search Results
  9. Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera Again, Redmi Pad Image Leaks
  10. Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.