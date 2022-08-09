Technology News
CryptoDickbutts NFTs See 790 Percent Surge in Daily Sales Volume on OpenSea

CryptoDickbutts surged over the weekend, leapfrogging some other notable NFT collection on higher volume.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 August 2022 13:59 IST
CryptoDickbutts NFTs See 790 Percent Surge in Daily Sales Volume on OpenSea

Photo Credit: Twitter/ CryptoDickbutts

Dickbutts became a recognisable part of internet culture back in 2006

Highlights
  • K.C. Green, a comic book artist, created the Dickbutts
  • Green created the Dickbutts in 2006
  • A collection of 161 NFTs dubbed the OG Collection was launched in 2021

CryptoDickbutts, a collection of Ethereum non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on popular meme culture created by comic book artist K.C. Green in 2006, has shot up on the list of notable NFT collections on OpenSea. Daily trading volume for collection is up 769 percent at the time of writing to 907 ETH (roughly Rs. 12.89 lakh), moving Dickbutts to the top spot in terms of ranking for the day, above established projects like NFTiff, CryptoPunks, and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

In March 2021, Dickbutts released a collection of 161 NFTs on Ethereum, later named the OG Collection. 5,200 NFTs were subsequently launched under Series 3 in August 2021.

Originally created much like his memes, as a joke, it quickly became an NFT worth holding; especially among CryptoPunk holders.

The cheapest CryptoDickbutt from Series 3 currently sells for 3.99 ETH or just over Rs. 5.6 lakh at the time of writing. That is the highest the Dickbutts floor price has ever been.

It is still just the No. 26 NFT project in terms of a floor price, according to NFT Price Floor. But the steady rise of CryptoDickbutts is reflective of an underlying enthusiasm backing the community and continued demand for it, driven in part by meme culture. While some NFT projects fade out of popularity as quickly as they start trending, CryptoDickbutts has proven to be resilient in terms of interest.

The project has no set road map and is governed by the CryptoDickbutt DAO, which includes notable names like Steve Aoki, Blondish, and ProbCause.

While it isn't obvious what caused the sudden surge, it is thought that Twitter user Meltem Demirors, with over 250,000 followers, may have been the catalyst to CryptoDickbutt's sudden surge after hosting an "emergency" Twitter Spaces to talk about "the prophecy and the epic bang."

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, NFT, CryptoDickbutts
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Netflix Unveils 3 Indian Reality TV Series, With First Looks at Social Currency, IRL – in Real Love

