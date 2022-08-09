Beanstalk Farms, an Ethereum-based algorithmic stablecoin project that previously suffered a disastrous $77 million (roughly Rs. 9.68 lakh) governance attack, has officially relaunched its system. In a statement, Beanstalk said that the attack had made it stronger than before, most likely referring to the governance and security of the protocol. Notably, Beanstalk's protocol and its governance were put on hold after the governance exploit and flash loan attack in April 2022, but they were restarted as of August 6 in an event known as the "Replant."

Publius, the developer team behind the BEAN stablecoin and protocol, said it has now transferred protocol governance to a community-run multisig wallet until it implements a secure on-chain governance mechanism.

Today, Beanstalk Farms is thrilled to announce that Beanstalk has been Unpaused on the one year anniversary of its initial deployment.https://t.co/HxZmwWksZe — Beanstalk Farms (@BeanstalkFarms) August 6, 2022

The team also emphasised that new application building is already underway on the network, with the Root Protocol having announced a $9 million (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh) seed round on July 26 to create marketplaces for finance, commerce, and sports betting on Beanstalk. Additionally, the project claimed to have finished two protocol audits from “top not smart contract auditing firms” in Trail of Bits and Halborn.

The project needs to make significant progress before it can match its prior metrics that existed before the breach. The market valuation of Beanstalk's algorithmic stablecoin BEAN reached a high of $100 million (roughly Rs. 795.7 crore) in mid-April, but as of this writing, it is just around $284K, and the asset is trading at a low of $0.0039 (roughly Rs. 0.31); data from CoinGecko reveals.

When it comes to stablecoin, one cannot forget the TerraUSD (UST) disaster, which burnt a huge chunk of users' money into ashes.

Nonetheless, Beanstalk has raised around $10 million from a funding round to restore the stolen funds and help users in trusting the project back.