Beanstalk's Algorithmic Stablecoin Relaunches Four Months After Going Offline

Beanstalk said it has come out of the ordeal stronger than ever.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 August 2022 14:03 IST
Beanstalk's Algorithmic Stablecoin Relaunches Four Months After Going Offline

Photo Credit: Beanstalk Farms

Ethereum-based stablecoin Beanstalk is finally making a comeback

Highlights
  • Beanstalk was first deployed to the Ethereum mainnet on August 6
  • Publius is the developer group behind the BEAN stablecoin
  • Publius has moved protocol governance to a multisig wallet

Beanstalk Farms, an Ethereum-based algorithmic stablecoin project that previously suffered a disastrous $77 million (roughly Rs. 9.68 lakh) governance attack, has officially relaunched its system. In a statement, Beanstalk said that the attack had made it stronger than before, most likely referring to the governance and security of the protocol. Notably, Beanstalk's protocol and its governance were put on hold after the governance exploit and flash loan attack in April 2022, but they were restarted as of August 6 in an event known as the "Replant."

Publius, the developer team behind the BEAN stablecoin and protocol, said it has now transferred protocol governance to a community-run multisig wallet until it implements a secure on-chain governance mechanism.

The team also emphasised that new application building is already underway on the network, with the Root Protocol having announced a $9 million (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh) seed round on July 26 to create marketplaces for finance, commerce, and sports betting on Beanstalk. Additionally, the project claimed to have finished two protocol audits from “top not smart contract auditing firms” in Trail of Bits and Halborn.

The project needs to make significant progress before it can match its prior metrics that existed before the breach. The market valuation of Beanstalk's algorithmic stablecoin BEAN reached a high of $100 million (roughly Rs. 795.7 crore) in mid-April, but as of this writing, it is just around $284K, and the asset is trading at a low of $0.0039 (roughly Rs. 0.31); data from CoinGecko reveals.

When it comes to stablecoin, one cannot forget the TerraUSD (UST) disaster, which burnt a huge chunk of users' money into ashes.

Nonetheless, Beanstalk has raised around $10 million from a funding round to restore the stolen funds and help users in trusting the project back.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Beanstalk, Stablecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
