Crypto trading platform, OKX, has announced the completion of a sponsorship deal with Premier League champions, Manchester City. Earlier in March, the firm signed a multi-year partnership deal to become the official crypto partner of Manchester City. However, the deal has now progressed beyond that. The new deal makes OKX the official training kit partner for Manchester City for the 2022/2023 session. The deal will put a fair amount of eyeballs on company branding, given that Manchester City won the English Premier League last season.

Per the agreement, OKX will be printed across the training kits of the Manchester City teams. The deal will also require some Manchester City stars to participate in creating crypto education content.

Also, OKX noted it commissioned street artist 'Akse P19' and the Global Street Art Agency to design four murals across Manchester. The artworks contain QR codes which fans can scan to win tickets in the OKX Hospitality Box.

OKX has a mission to raise responsible long-term traders by providing necessary information and education. Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer of OKX noted that the deal with Manchester City reflected the company's focus. He said that "the real grit and perseverance is built on the training ground." Rafique hopes users will use OKX's demo trading feature to train for real trading even as Man City players train for a new season. He also believes the deal will allow the company to educate those curious about cryptocurrencies.

Group Chief Operating Officer of City Football Group, Roel de Vries, shared similar sentiments. "OKX and Man City align on values such as innovation and success, and for both parties, everything starts with training and education," he said.

The deal follows Tezos opting to sponsor neighbouring club Manchester United's training kit in February. The deal was reported to be worth around $27 million (roughly Rs. 200 crore) a year.