Technology News
loading

Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application

While Oasis has not elaborated on the kind of sanctioned wallets losing app access, these could belong to Russians trying to evade sanctions via cryptocurrencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 12 August 2022 15:38 IST
Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Aleksi Raisa

Details on the tools Oasis is using to identify suspicious wallets remain undisclosed

Highlights
  • Crypto players are increasing security measures amid attacks
  • Crypto sector has become hotspot for cyber criminals
  • Firms are using on-chain analysis to eliminate shady wallets

Crypto-related platforms are clamping down on users who have exhibited suspicious activity or have shown association with risky entities in the past. Oasis, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform on Thursday, announced that it is blocking crypto wallets that are sanctioned and marked as high-risk by the government. While Oasis has not elaborated on the kind of sanctioned wallets that have lost app access, these could belong to Russian citizens trying to evade sanctions via cryptocurrencies, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Oasis provides DeFi buying and lending services. The protocol has processed $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 36,646 crore) worth of transactions in the last 30 days and manages $3.42 billion (roughly Rs. 27,244 crore) in deposits, as per a CoinTelegraph report.

“We've recently needed to update the Terms of Service of the Oasis.app front-end to comply with the relevant laws and regulations. Any sanctioned addresses will no longer be able to access Oasis.app functionality,” the report quoted the Oasis team as saying in a Discord update.

Along with sanctioned addresses, Oasis is also tightening scrutiny around wallets that have a history with receiving funds via crypto mixers such as Tornado Cash.

As for now, it is unclear what tools is Oasis using to identify sanctioned or high-risk wallets.

Recently, Uniswap decentralised exchange has also begun taking similar steps to safeguard its platform from exploiters and unlawful entities.

Uniswap has been using data from risk management firm TRM Labs to distinguish wallets that may potentially be linked with notorious holders.

The steps being initiated by DeFi protocols like Oasis and Uniswap come in the backdrop of back-to-back attacks that have been rattling users' trust on the crypto sector.

As per blockchain analytics provider Elliptic, hackers have been flocking to a cross-chain bridge called RenBridge to launder stolen funds. In the last two years, over $540 million (roughly Rs. 4,290 crore) have reportedly been laundered by RenBridge. The platform is a decentralised application (dApp) that allows the minting of real BTC, ZEC, and BCH on Ethereum as an ERC20 token (renBTC, renZEC, renBCH).

In the last one month, at least five big cyber-attacks on crypto firms have alerted players in the sector, as well as law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week for instance, Curve Finance, which is a decentralised exchanged launched in 2020, suffered a hack attack and lost $570,000 (roughly Rs. 4 crore) worth of Ether.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hack, Oasis, DeFi, Ukraine Russia War
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What are the Key Differences? Price, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  3. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  6. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  7. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  8. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  9. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  10. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant With Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched: Details
  2. Instagram Can Track User Data, Behaviour via Its In-App Browser; Meta Responds: Report
  3. Huawei’s First Half Profit Drops Amid US Technology Restrictions, Curbs
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed; Pre-Bookings Start August 16
  5. Bitcoin's Briefly Touches $25,000 Before Correcting While Ether Continues Gains Ahead of 'The Merge'
  6. Oasis DeFi App Banishes Sanctioned Wallet Holders, Withholds Access to Application
  7. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With Bluetooth Calling to Launch on August 17: Details
  8. Multiversus Season 1 With New Battle-Pass System Starts on August 15
  9. OnePlus 10T Gets Its First Software Update With Camera, System Improvements
  10. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.