Nothing Partners With Polygon to Announce First NFT Airdrop for Community, Phone 1 Pre-Order Members

The membership program invites Nothing's community to collect NFT tokens that unlock special perks.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 6 July 2022 15:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nothing

Nothing’s first NFT token, called Black Dots, will be airdropped starting 7 July

  • Nothing has joined forces with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon
  • Airdrops for the first set of NFTs begin on 7 July
  • Solana is working on an Android smartphone of its own too

Nothing, the creator of Phone (1), has announced that it will be airdropping non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its community investors. The NFT collection, dubbed Nothing Community Dots, is the first step in a collaborative effort with carbon-neutral Ethereum scaling solution Polygon, to serve as a gateway to the Web 3 world for mobile users. The membership program will allow members access to exclusive community content, unlock special perks such as discounts on merchandise, gain entry into unique offline events, and more.

To receive the airdrop community investors will need to log in to their Nothing account, connect or create a crypto wallet, and navigate to "My NFT Page" where users will find their “Black Dot” following the 7 July airdrop.

The brand also shared a series of dates that it said are important for community investors. Qualified users will need to register for the airdrop between 5 July – 12 August. The airdrop itself will take place between 7 July and 13 July. Nothing said that users should look to redeem the NFTs as early as possible to access the most exclusive benefits.

As a first reward, 10 Black Dot holders from Nothing's private community will be given the chance to win exclusive invites to attend the Phone (1) launch, as well as access to an event dubbed 'Return to instinct' on 12 July in London.

While we have seen a couple of crypto, NFT focused smartphone launches over the past couple of weeks, Nothing's collaboration with Polygon is designed to take the Nothing brand beyond consumer tech, making it one of the first in the sector to bridge real-world products with the fast-growing Web 3 space. As per a Polygon blog post announcing the collaboration, "In the future, the goal is to make all of Nothing's phone products and other ecosystem devices future-ready by supporting sustainable and secure access to Web 3 applications."

"How do we get even closer to the user? The largest distribution platform in the world is the mobile phone. Basically, the timing was right that now we can take this technology to the masses," said Polygon Vice President of Growth Arjun Kalsy speaking to Decrypt.

While Solana is working towards reaching a wider Web 3 audience through a similar route, the public blockchain platform is making its own smartphone in partnership with OSOM Products, a startup from former Essential Phone research and development head, Jason Keats.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Polygon, NFT
