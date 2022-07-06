Nothing, the creator of Phone (1), has announced that it will be airdropping non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its community investors. The NFT collection, dubbed Nothing Community Dots, is the first step in a collaborative effort with carbon-neutral Ethereum scaling solution Polygon, to serve as a gateway to the Web 3 world for mobile users. The membership program will allow members access to exclusive community content, unlock special perks such as discounts on merchandise, gain entry into unique offline events, and more.

To receive the airdrop community investors will need to log in to their Nothing account, connect or create a crypto wallet, and navigate to "My NFT Page" where users will find their “Black Dot” following the 7 July airdrop.

Starting with Black Dot NFTs. Now open to be redeemed exclusively by our community investors. For more information please check this thread and our Discord. — Nothing (@nothing) July 5, 2022

The brand also shared a series of dates that it said are important for community investors. Qualified users will need to register for the airdrop between 5 July – 12 August. The airdrop itself will take place between 7 July and 13 July. Nothing said that users should look to redeem the NFTs as early as possible to access the most exclusive benefits.

As a first reward, 10 Black Dot holders from Nothing's private community will be given the chance to win exclusive invites to attend the Phone (1) launch, as well as access to an event dubbed 'Return to instinct' on 12 July in London.

While we have seen a couple of crypto, NFT focused smartphone launches over the past couple of weeks, Nothing's collaboration with Polygon is designed to take the Nothing brand beyond consumer tech, making it one of the first in the sector to bridge real-world products with the fast-growing Web 3 space. As per a Polygon blog post announcing the collaboration, "In the future, the goal is to make all of Nothing's phone products and other ecosystem devices future-ready by supporting sustainable and secure access to Web 3 applications."

"How do we get even closer to the user? The largest distribution platform in the world is the mobile phone. Basically, the timing was right that now we can take this technology to the masses," said Polygon Vice President of Growth Arjun Kalsy speaking to Decrypt.

While Solana is working towards reaching a wider Web 3 audience through a similar route, the public blockchain platform is making its own smartphone in partnership with OSOM Products, a startup from former Essential Phone research and development head, Jason Keats.