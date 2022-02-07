Technology News
loading

North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis claims North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms in 2021.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:58 IST
North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David McBee

North Korean threat actors focused on crypto exchanges in Asia, Europe, and North America

Highlights
  • North Korea employs money laundering process, says Chainalysis
  • DPRK said to steal cryptocurrencies worth $400 million in 2021
  • North Korea conducted nine ballistic missile launches in January

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes over the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges appear to have been an important revenue source for the country, according to an excerpt of a United Nations report that cites cybersecurity professionals. Investigators found that cyberattacks stole digital assets worth more than $50 million (roughly Rs. 373.5 crore) between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The report was submitted by independent sanctions monitors last week to the United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, but was viewed by Reuters. The confidential report claims that there has been "a marked acceleration" of North Korea's testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles in January, "incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both solid and liquid propellants" — all majorly sourced through cyberattacks, of which, cryptocurrency exchanges have also been a key target.

The report also mentions an estimate provided by blockchain analysis company Chainalysis in its latest Crypto Crime report which states that North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, extorting nearly $400-million (roughly Rs. 2,990 crore) worth digital assets in 2021.

“These attacks targeted primarily investment firms and centralized exchanges,” the firm explained in an excerpt of its 2022 Crypto Crime report. The hackers "made use of phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering" to siphon funds from companies' hot wallets into the addresses controlled by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Chainalysis added, elaborating, "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out."

"Only 20 percent of the stolen funds were Bitcoin… And for the first time ever, Ether accounted for a majority of the funds stolen at 58 percent,” mentions Chainalysis.

“More than 65 percent of DPRK's stolen funds were laundered through mixers this year [2021], up from 42 percent in 2020 and 21 percent in 2019, suggesting that these threat actors have taken a more cautious approach with each passing year,” the firm concluded.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, United Nations, Chainalysis, Crypto Scam, North Korea, Scam
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased

Related Stories

North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency