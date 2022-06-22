Technology News
Japanese Production Studio Noma Is Working on a Feature Film Series on Cryptocurrencies

The production studio's CEO believes that trilogy will 'change the way' audiences learn about crypto.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 June 2022 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The three feature films will be backed by various insights from the world's crypto experts

Highlights
  • The series will feature three films forming a trilogy
  • The trilogy is aimed at educating people on crypto through storytelling
  • The films will feature insights from crypto experts

Japanese film studio Noma has announced that it will work on three feature films on the crypto world backed by various insights from experts. The first theatrical feature film dubbed 'The Rhetoric Star' is currently in the pre-production stage and will see the light of day in 2024. Noma founder Taicho Itô in a statement mentions that the trilogy is aimed at educating people about crypto through creative storytelling tools. As for the team behind the anthology film series, 'The Rhetoric Star' will be led and produced by Taicho Itô himself.

As per a Cointelegraph report, Itô believes that The Rhetoric Star will “change the way” audiences learn about crypto. The Noma founder proudly added that the team is working with Bitcoin experts and the award-winning sound designer Sefi Carmel. Japanese animator Haruna Gohzu, who has worked in popular anime like Pokémon, Fairy Tail and Demon Slayer will be taking the lead in the films' animations.

The second film in the series, titled 'Opus' and described as “an animated serialised movie that documents the production process of The Rhetoric Star,” will be reportedly released in one-minute-long passages every week until the first film in the series hits the big screens.

The series of films is also produced by Mai Fujimoto, the CEO of Tokyo-based blockchain firm Gracone, and Ryo Nakatsuji, an executive at Japanese publisher CoinPost.

Back in April, Bored Ape Yacht Club, the popular non-fungible token (NFT) project, announced its very own movie trilogy, produced by one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world by transaction volume, Coinbase. Yuga Labs, the creators of BAYC, partnered with Coinbase to produce the series of three animated short films, with the movie series titled 'The Degen Trilogy'.

Characters in the series will be based on specific Bored Ape NFTs and token holders have been requested to submit their own character descriptions, which will be judged and selected by a Hollywood casting director.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: cryptocurency, crypto education, noma
