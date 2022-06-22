Technology News
Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork Upgrade Delayed Due to Existing Bugs

The public testnet launch is still expected to complete at the end of June.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The Vasil hardfork is supposed to significantly improve Cardano's underlying performance

Highlights
  • The network upgrade will increase Cardano's scaling capabilities
  • IOHK said the fork had no severe bugs
  • The Vasil hardfork is a significant update for Cardano

The Cardano (ADA) development team has delayed its scheduled Vasil hard fork. According to Input Output Global (IOG), the plan ran into some technical bugs, which are currently still being tested. The Cardano team decided to work on the seven bugs, thereby delaying the upgrade. As a result, Cardano developers are now looking at a late June release on the testnet. The team specified that the outstanding items are necessary for a successful launch. IOG said it's doing all it can to ensure everything works as expected.

“The IOG engineering team is extremely close to finalising the core work, with just seven bugs still outstanding to complete the hard fork work, with none currently ranked as ‘severe'. After some consideration, we have agreed NOT to send the hard fork update proposal to the testnet today to allow more time for testing," the team stated in a blog post.

The Cardano development team plans to consult with the ecosystem's decentralised application (dApp) development community. The team considers this necessary to take a final decision to hard fork the Cardano Testnet. Cardano's consultation with the community will cover some of the criteria required to float the upgrade. These include conducting benchmarking tests for the software, as well as clearing any critical issues in testing.

In addition, Cardano will also ask the developer community for more time to retest their dApps before the hard fork. According to the Cardano development team, "The project continues to track well against these criteria. Once we can comfortably and confidently tick all these boxes, we can move forward and hard fork the Cardano testnet, marking the final countdown to the mainnet hard fork."

The network upgrade, Vasil, will increase scaling capabilities on the Cardano network. As part of the proposed consultation, Cardano says it will decide on hard forking the testnet based on three key points. Firstly, there will be no critical outstanding issues on node (ledger, CLI, consensus, etc) and internal audit functions. Also, both sides of the consultation must find performance-cost analysis and benchmarking acceptable. Lastly, all players in the community, including DApp projects and exchanges, should have advance information so they can prepare for the hard fork combinator event.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
