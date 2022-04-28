Technology News
loading

Finance Minister Sitharaman Says India to Take a Considerate Decision on Crypto Regulation

The Finance Minister said that the decision on crypto will not be rushed.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 April 2022 10:52 IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman Says India to Take a Considerate Decision on Crypto Regulation

India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency

Highlights
  • Cryptocurrencies can be manipulated for money launderin
  • India is planning to introduce central bank-backed digital currency
  • Sitharaman had announced that digital rupee would be issued by the RBI

Flagging concerns over likely misuse of crypto, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency. The decision on crypto will not be rushed through, she said in an interaction at Stanford University.

"It will have to take its time...all of us to be sure that at least with a given available information, we're taking the decision. It can't be rushed through," she said.

The minister clarified that the government is open to promote innovation and well-grounded progress made in the distributed ledger technologies, which are coming in the blockchain.

"So, our intention is in no way to hurt this (innovation around cryptocurrency)...but (we need to) define for ourselves...," she said.

Cryptocurrencies can also be manipulated for money laundering or terror financing, the minister noted.

So, these are some of the concerns, not just India, but many countries of the world have and are also discussed in global, multilateral platforms, she added.

India is planning to introduce central bank-backed digital currency or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, had announced that the digital rupee or CBDC would be issued by the RBI in the coming fiscal year.

She had also announced that the government will levy a 30 percent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

Speaking about CBDC, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar earlier this month said a nuanced and calibrated approach is essential for the launch of India's maiden digital currency as it would have various implications for the economy and monetary policy.

The essential learning does not come from global experience but basically comes from your own experience, he had said.

On the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, Sitharaman said, it is a good step because India needs a lot more big banks to take care of growing needs for infra financing.

Earlier this month, India's largest private lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,06,770 crore), creating a financial services titan in the largest deal in the country's corporate history.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs. 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

The transaction involves the amalgamation of HDFC and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Holdings and HDFC Investments with HDFC Bank.

HDFC, as the promoter of HDFC Bank, holds 21 percent in the lender along with the two subsidiaries, which on the merger will be more than double the size of private sector peer ICICI Bank.

With regard to the digital divide, Sitharaman said some steps have been taken to bridge it.

Asked about the under-reporting of COVID death numbers, she said the data that the central government reported was compiled from states.

The revision was due to changes made by the state governments, she said, adding some death that took place at home was updated later by states.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nirmala Sitharaman, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Markets, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India
Google Now Taking User Requests to Remove Phone Number, Addresses From Search Results

Related Stories

Finance Minister Sitharaman Says India to Take a Considerate Decision on Crypto Regulation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.