Technology News
loading

Nike’s Web3 Arm ‘RTFKT’ Adds Tenth Ethereum Name Service Domain in Its Kitty

While Nike has not yet addressed the purchase of a new ENS, speculations making the rounds reportedly suggest that the footwear mammoth could be looking to issue ENS subdomains to its NFT holders.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 May 2022 18:00 IST
Nike’s Web3 Arm ‘RTFKT’ Adds Tenth Ethereum Name Service Domain in Its Kitty

Photo Credit: RTFKT

Any entity that owns an ENS becomes able to receive cryptocurrency, token, and blockchain-based assets

Highlights
  • Puma also holds .eth domains
  • Nike is yet to explain its ENS purchases
  • Nike has not made any ENS related announcements as yet

The Web3 arm of Nike, named ‘RTFKT', has purchased a new Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain for ETH 19.72 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh). This brings the total tally of RTFKT's ENS holdings has risen to ten. The ENS is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is capable of mapping human-readable names like ‘xyz.eth' to machine-readable identifiers. For its fresh purchase, Nike has chosen a dotswoosh.eth domain.

In addition to dotswoosh.eth, RTFKT also has possession of artifacts.eth, rtfkt.eth, skinvial.eth, drmos.eth, mintvial.eth, dreamos.eth, spacedrip.eth, dripcoin.eth, and m2tekno.eth as ENS domains, said a report by Decrypt.

While Nike has not given a reason to its new ENS addition, speculations are reportedly pointing towards a possibility for the footwear giant to use it for issuing ENS subdomains, that are monitored and controlled by the holder of the main domain.

With Nike getting active in the NFT space, it could be planning to allow its NFT holders to register for ENS subdomains under the dotswoosh.eth main domain.

Any individual or company that owns an ENS becomes able to receive cryptocurrency, token, and blockchain-based assets. Nike's ENS domain purchases could also be hinting at a potential plan to enable crypto payments for its high-end sports shoes.

“Our findings suggest that ENS is showing gradually popularity during its four years' evolution, mainly due to its distributed and open nature that ENS domain names can be set to any kinds of records, even censored and malicious contents. We have identified several security issues and misbehaviors including traditional DNS security issues and new issues introduced by ENS smart contracts,” a report by Cornell University claims.

Well, for now it's only a matter of time before Nike finally gives a clarification on its ENS purchases with future announcements.

Meanwhile, Nike is not the only footwear mammoth that is exploring the ENS sector.

Back in February, Puma had purchased a decentralised domain and changed its name to ‘Puma.eth' on Twitter.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nike, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum Name Service, ENS
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 
Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Users Get 3 'All-in-One' Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels

Related Stories

Nike’s Web3 Arm ‘RTFKT’ Adds Tenth Ethereum Name Service Domain in Its Kitty
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  9. iOS 16 Could Debut With Always-On Display Support for iPhone 14 Pro Models
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Users Get 3 'All-in-One' Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Nike’s Web3 Arm ‘RTFKT’ Adds Tenth Ethereum Name Service Domain in Its Kitty
  3. Twitter Circle Rolling Out to More Users, Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets 
  4. Warp Drive Experiment to Make Atoms Invisible May Test Stephen Hawking's Most Famous Prediction
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Surface in Detail, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped
  7. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details
  8. Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report
  9. Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant
  10. Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.