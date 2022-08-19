Technology News
loading

Nigeria to Load CBDC eNaira With More Features, Aims to Onboard Millions of Unbanked

The Nigerian government is targeting to get over eight million people to adopt eNaira as a payment method in the coming months.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 August 2022 17:23 IST
Nigeria to Load CBDC eNaira With More Features, Aims to Onboard Millions of Unbanked

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gordon Johnson

The eNaira was launched as Nigeria’s CBDC in October 2021

Highlights
  • Nigeria is trying to onboard unbanked citizens onto financial system
  • The eNaira has over 840,000 downloads in over 270,000 active wallets
  • Over 13 million Nigerians owned cryptocurrencies in 2021

The government of Nigeria is taking efforts to boost the functional capacity of its digital currency, called the eNaira. Launched as Africa's first ever CBDC in October last year, the eNaira is now getting new features, intended to onboard unbanked citizens of Nigeria onto the nation's existing financial system. The Nigerian government is targeting to get over eight million people to adopt eNaira as a payment method in the coming months. Details about eNaira-related developments were announced by Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Nigerian Central Bank during a recent hackathon event.

The Nigerian authorities will soon be allowing eNaira users to create wallets for the CBDC by dialling a four-digit code on their mobile telephones, whether or not they have bank accounts.

In addition, the specially created eNaira Hackathon platform will be integrated with the CBDC to increase its functionality. The hackathon platform will connect people to the developers and coders of eNaira to ensure quick resolution to any issues or glitches.

“We don't have a choice but to live with the fact that we are now in a digital economy, in a digital space, where the user[s] of cash will dissipate almost to zero,” Emefiele said in a statement.

Since its launch, the eNaira has garnered over 840,000 downloads in over 270,000 active wallets. So far, around 200,000 transactions worth over $9.5 million (roughly Rs. 75 crore) have been recorded via the eNaira digital currency.

Earlier in May, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reportedly started looking to allow people to use the eNaira for day-to-day payments such as booking flight tickets and paying utility bills.

As per CBN official Bariboloka Koyor, the main difference between eNaira transactions and traditional online payment methods is the speed of processing transactions.

The crypto market in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa together saw 1,200 percent growth, reaching a market valuation of $105.6 billion (roughly Rs. 775 crores) in one year, a report by Chainalysis had claimed in September last year.

Research firm Triple-A estimates that over 13 million Nigerians owned cryptocurrencies in 2021. That makes for 6.3 percent of Nigeria's total population.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, eNaira, Nigeria, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data, Digital Liberties Group Flags Risks

Related Stories

Nigeria to Load CBDC eNaira With More Features, Aims to Onboard Millions of Unbanked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  5. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades
  8. Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
  9. One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
  10. Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to Launch Digital Wallet That Stores Crypto: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.