Technology News
loading

Brazil Company Pitches NFTs Could Save the Amazon Rainforest

NFTs are a kind of crypto asset with a unique digital signature guaranteeing they are one of a kind.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 March 2022 14:49 IST
Brazil Company Pitches NFTs Could Save the Amazon Rainforest

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Andrey Metelev

Each token comes with artwork of an Amazon plant or animal and is processed by Concept Art House

Highlights
  • Nemus on Friday started selling NFTs of Amazon rainforest
  • Token holders will have access to key information about its preservation
  • NFTs for the smallest plots sell for $150 (roughly Rs. 11,400)

A Brazilian company that owns 410 square kilometres (158 square miles) of Amazon rainforest is offering a new way to fund conservation: selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that allow buyers to sponsor the preservation of specific areas of jungle.

NFTs are a kind of crypto asset that exploded in popularity last year, with a unique digital signature guaranteeing they are one of a kind. Other efforts to fund conservation via NFTs include plans for a South African wildlife reserve.

In Brazil, a company called Nemus on Friday began selling NFTs granting buyers unique sponsorship of different sized tracts of forest, with the proceeds going to preserve the trees, regenerate clear-cut areas and foster sustainable development.

Token holders will not own the land itself but will have access to key information about its preservation, from satellite imagery to licensing and other documentation, said Nemus founder Flavio de Meira Penna.

He said Nemus had sold 10 percent of an initial offer of tokens for 8,000 hectares on the first day. "My guess is this will accelerate rapidly in coming weeks," Penna told Reuters, adding that blockchain technology would ensure transparency in the use of the funds.

Plots vary in size from a quarter of a hectare to 81 hectares (0.6 to 200 acres), which buyers will be able to locate with online maps.

NFTs for the smallest plots sell for $150 (roughly Rs. 11,400) and the largest fetch $51,000 (roughly Rs. 3,885,200), said Penna, who is hoping to raise $4 million to $5 million (roughly Rs. 30.468 to Rs. 38.085 crore) to buy an additional 2 million hectares of land already under negotiations in the municipality of Pauini in Amazonas state.

Along with preserving the forest, Penna said the funds would support sustainable development efforts such as harvesting acai berries and Brazil nuts by local communities in Pauini, which is the size of Belgium.

Each token comes with artwork of an Amazon plant or animal and is processed by San Francisco-based Concept Art House, a content developer and publisher for NFTs.

Critics have questioned the value of NFTs for environmental causes because tokens using the blockchain technology require intense computing power, driving up demand for electricity generation that releases climate-warming greenhouse gases. Penna dismissed that view, saying preservation of threatened areas of the Amazon far outweighs the environmental cost of NFT transactions.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nemus, NFT, Amazon Rainforest, Non-fungible tokens, Amazon, NFTs, Blockchain technology
Jio Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Calls Launched
Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
Brazil Company Pitches NFTs Could Save the Amazon Rainforest
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  5. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  3. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  4. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  5. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  6. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  7. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  8. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
  9. Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.