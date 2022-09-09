Technology News
NFT Tribute Project for Queen Elizabeth II Opens For Final Auction Following Her Demise

The project was reportedly created by Web3 creator Fabio Sevá.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 11:12 IST
NFT Tribute Project for Queen Elizabeth II Opens For Final Auction Following Her Demise

Photo Credit: OpenSea/ QueenE NFT

Secondary sales for the QueenE NFTs have soared in the last twelve hours

  • The 73rd NFT from the QueenE collection is the last of the originals
  • Secondary sales for QueenE NFTs are going on OpenSea
  • The project developers have hinted at a ‘Gen2’ collection for future

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, peacefully passed away in her sleep on the afternoon of September 8. Post Her Majesty's demise at age 96, the NFT tribute project dedicated to the monarch has been opened for a final auction. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, the name of this NFT project is ‘QueenE'. The project was first launched in July this year and has produced dozes of NFT artworks dedicated to the late Queen. The project was reportedly created by Web3 creator Fabio Sevá.

The NFTs from the QueenE project show pixelated portraits of the Queen, dressed in her signature colour-coordinated head accessories and attires.

Following the news of the Queen's demise, the QueenE project announced that the auction for the 73rd NFT in the collection will be the last digital collectible as part of the original collection.

The project has also changed its Twitter bio that now reads — “Rest in Ethereum, forever.”

Presently, the top bid for this NFT auction stands at ETH O.6615 that amounts to $1,121 (roughly Rs. 89,300).

As per the webpage for this auction, the final bid will be considered later in the day on Friday, September 9.

Meanwhile, secondary sales for the QueenE NFTs soared in the last twelve hours.

Currently, the floor price, or the cheapest price for a QueenE NFT on OpenSea stands at ETH 0.5 that adds to $848 (roughly Rs. 67,500).

The QueenE project creators have also hinted at a future ‘Gen2' collection, details of which remain undisclosed for now.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Queen Elizabeth, QueenE
NFT Tribute Project for Queen Elizabeth II Opens For Final Auction Following Her Demise
