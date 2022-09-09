Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, peacefully passed away in her sleep on the afternoon of September 8. Post Her Majesty's demise at age 96, the NFT tribute project dedicated to the monarch has been opened for a final auction. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, the name of this NFT project is ‘QueenE'. The project was first launched in July this year and has produced dozes of NFT artworks dedicated to the late Queen. The project was reportedly created by Web3 creator Fabio Sevá.

The NFTs from the QueenE project show pixelated portraits of the Queen, dressed in her signature colour-coordinated head accessories and attires.

Following the news of the Queen's demise, the QueenE project announced that the auction for the 73rd NFT in the collection will be the last digital collectible as part of the original collection.

The project has also changed its Twitter bio that now reads — “Rest in Ethereum, forever.”

The very last gen1 QueenE (#73) is auctioning at https://t.co/0JCiZ6dCd4



Mint is closed after that.



Gen2 follows later.#NFT #Queen #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/xhIqYh80nB — QueenE DAO | Last auction live now (@QueenEDAO) September 8, 2022

Presently, the top bid for this NFT auction stands at ETH O.6615 that amounts to $1,121 (roughly Rs. 89,300).

As per the webpage for this auction, the final bid will be considered later in the day on Friday, September 9.

Meanwhile, secondary sales for the QueenE NFTs soared in the last twelve hours.

Currently, the floor price, or the cheapest price for a QueenE NFT on OpenSea stands at ETH 0.5 that adds to $848 (roughly Rs. 67,500).

The QueenE project creators have also hinted at a future ‘Gen2' collection, details of which remain undisclosed for now.