Ape Rave Club to Become First NFT Artist to Perform at Tomorrowland

The digital artist, born on the blockchain, emerges from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 8 March 2022 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Ape Rave Club

Over 600,000 people are expected to be part of Tomorrowland this year

  • No NFT artist has performed at Tomorrowland before
  • Ape Rave Club is part of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection
  • Ape Rave Club aims to be one of the first decentralised artists

Tomorrowland is set to its first NFT performer this year. Ape Rave Club is a digital artist who emerged from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. Special NFTs from Ape Rave Club, based on the performance, will also be debuting for buyers as a souvenir. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles built on blockchain networks. NFTs can be inspired by any topic, from music and movies to artwork and video games.

“Ape Rave Club is the first digital artist born on the blockchain to perform at a major festival. Combining the universal language of music and blockchain technology, expect NFT drops with real-world utility, special experiences, and endless ways to connect with fans on a whole new level,” Ape Rave Club said in an official statement on March 8.

“Ape Rave Club plans to release original crypto-native music via NFT platforms, and aims to be one of the first decentralised artists in the music industry. This means fans will be able to govern elements like artistic direction and even share ownership in Ape Rave Club,” the statement added.

Tomorrowland, which is among the biggest EDM festivals in the world, will be hosted in Boom, Belgium over three weekends between July 15 and July 31, 2022.

The two-day interactive event called Tomorrowland Around The World is now gearing up to merge real life with the metaverse by collaborating with Ape Rave Club.

“By embracing the social and technological movement, Tomorrowland opens the largest electronic landscape platform to include an exciting new era of artists and musical performances,” Ape Rave Club noted.

The development has stirred quite the buzz on Twitter.

As per reports, the volume of NFT sales crossed $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

Along with Tomorrowland, the NFT craze has made inroads into the global music industry all together.

Last year, for instance, The Grammys partnered with OneOf for a three-year series of NFTs.

At the time, the OneOf team had said, “If used to their full potential, NFTs will empower the music industry in a way few other technologies ever have.”

Further reading: NFT, Non Fungible Token, Ape Rave Club, Bored Ape, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Blockchain, Tomorrowland
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
