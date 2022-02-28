Technology News
loading

Rakuten, the Japanese Retail Giant, Brings New Marketplace for NFT Buying, Selling

The platform will allow Rakuten IP users to build their own websites for selling NFTs.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 February 2022 20:23 IST
Rakuten, the Japanese Retail Giant, Brings New Marketplace for NFT Buying, Selling

Photo Credit: Rakuten

Rakuten is headquartered in Japan since it was founded in February 1997

Highlights
  • Rakuten’s NFT marketplace is simply named ‘Rakuten NFT’
  • Rakuten NFT will feature sports and entertainment-related NFTs
  • Rakuten aims to create an NFT gallery for select digital artworks

Rakuten, the Japanese electronic commerce and online retailing company has launched a new online marketplace dedicated specifically to the sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Tokyo-headquartered company plans to update the “Rakuten NFT” marketplace with peer-to-peer minting services in the coming future. This marketplace will support NFTs inspired by sports, music, entertainment, and anime. The company wishes to develop a Rakuten NFT Art Gallery to showcase a selection of virtual artworks as well in the coming days.

The platform will allow Rakuten IP users to build their own websites for selling NFTs.

“Any NFTs purchased can be added to a collection on the buyer's own webpage, and can also be put up for sale in the marketplace and sold,” the company said in a press release.

NFTs inspired by Ultraman anime and the horse racing-themed comic Kurogane Hiroshi G1 Gekitoshi (2010 Series) were chosen as the first of the pieces to be made available on Rakuten NFT. These also contain illustrations by famed manga artist Hiroshi Kurogane.

“There are plans for NFTs featuring rare footage including famous scenes from TV Asahi shows and NFT trading cards of rock idol group Under Beasty,” the company added. “NFT artwork by contemporary artists from the Art Powers Japan Association and NFTs featuring characters from Tiger & Bunny 2, the popular anime from Bandai Namco Pictures are also planned.”

Sales on Rakuten NFT Art Gallery are expected to commence in or after May this year.

NFTs are digital collectibles built on blockchain technology. From music chunks to videos and game characters, NFTs can be inspired by anything and everything.

As per reports, the volume of NFT sales crossed $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021.

OpenSea claims to be the world's largest NFT marketplace currently.

In January this year, a new NFT marketplace named LooksRare made its debut. With NFT-owning becoming a trend among crypto holders and celebrities, platforms like the New York Stock Exchange have applied to operate as an NFT marketplace in the future.

Last week, the world's first NFT vending machine was established in New York City that allows non-crypto holders to purchase digital collectibles via their debit and credit cards.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Rakuten, NFT, Non Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus TV Owners Get Access to New Games With JioGames Integration on Select Models
TikTok Allowing Users to Upload Longer Videos in Challenge to YouTube

Related Stories

Rakuten, the Japanese Retail Giant, Brings New Marketplace for NFT Buying, Selling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus TV Models Gain Support for JioGames Platform on Select Models
  6. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  7. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  8. MWC 2022: Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Starlink Internet Gear Lands in Ukraine Amid Russia Attack, Musk Says 'You're Most Welcome'
  2. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  4. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  5. Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch, Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Netflix Will Not Add State-Run Channels to Russian Service, Defying Regulation
  7. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: A Free-for-All but No Crippling Cyberattacks Yet
  8. Cryptocurrencies Register Profits as Bitcoin Overtakes Russian Ruble Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. Twitter to Label Tweets Linking to Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  10. Waymo, Cruise Gets California Permit for Autonomous Vehicle Service for Passengers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.