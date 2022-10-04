Technology News
loading

NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link

Discord is an instant messaging social networking platform that supports communities called ‘servers’.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 16:03 IST
NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link

Photo Credit: Christie's

Beeple’s Twitter account was also hacked earlier this year in May

Highlights
  • Discord has not yet commented on the subject
  • It is being speculated that Discord failed to maintain security
  • Crypto scams continue to spike by the day around the world

Amid rising number of crypto scams around the world, Mike ‘Beeple' Winkelmann has found himself targeted by cyber criminals. The Discord server of the famed NFT artist has been compromised by hackers, details of which, Beeple has shared with his 706,000 followers on Twitter. The attackers have infected the URL to Beeple's Discord server and people clicking on the link are being directed to an alternate ‘wallet draining' Discord server. Discord is an instant messaging social networking platform that supports communities called ‘servers'.

The 41-year-old creator of digital collectibles has warned his followers against verifying themselves on the malicious Discord link.

Beeple's Discord link that has been hacked is otherwise supposed to direct people to his ‘Everydays - 2020 Collection' on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

Before the NFT artist sounded an alert, another Twitter user who goes by the username of @maxnaut had seemingly identified the hack.

“@beeple Your OpenSea BEEPLE: EVERYDAYS - 2020 COLLECTION has a Discord link attached to it that links to a scam CollabLand wallet drainer,” the Twitter user posted on October 3 sharing a screenshot.

As of now, it remains unclear if the hack occurred due to Discord's security mismanagement or if there were other loopholes that were exploited by the hackers.

Meanwhile, the Discord link in the affected Opensea listing appears to have disappeared.

Beeple being attacked by crypto scammers does not come as a shocker because his NFT pieces have been known to collect heavy sales.

In November 2021, HUMAN ONE, a futuristic artwork created by Beeple, was sold for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore) at New York City-based Christie's auction.

In May 2022, Beeple's Twitter account was hacked as part of a phishing scam leading to the theft of $438,000 (roughly Rs. 3.4 crore) in Ether and NFTs.

At the time, Beeple's account temporarily shared a fake link seemingly to a website of a collaboration with fashion designer Louis Vuitton that, if clicked on, would steal users' crypto.

Owing to a plethora of scams, rug-pulls, and hack attacks that have targeted the crypto community, governments around the world are tightening oversight over the crypto sector.

Hong Kong, for instance, that recently topped the list of the world's most crypto-ready nation on the Worldwide Crypto Readiness Report, emerged out to be riddled with scammers eyeing the sector. In the first six months of 2022, Hong Kong saw an alarming 105 percent hike in crypto scams as compared to the same period in 2021.

Just this month, US' Department of Justice (DoJ) formed a unit of over 150 federal prosecutors, who will work to keep crypto crimes and their investigations in check.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Beeple, Discord
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors

Related Stories

NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EU to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones From 2024: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch
  10. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at US Supreme Court
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips
  3. EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
  4. Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
  5. iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
  8. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
  10. TikTok Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Russian Law Against Spreading LGBT Propaganda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.