Technology News
loading

New York State Senator Proposes to Criminalise Crypto Frauds, Rug Pull Scams

Senator Kevin Thomas’ bill amendment is under committee review to determine its eligibility for floor consideration.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 25 April 2022 16:38 IST
New York State Senator Proposes to Criminalise Crypto Frauds, Rug Pull Scams

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann

Crypto scams reportedly mooched off over $7.7 billion from investors last year

Highlights
  • Scammers targeting crypto developers and projects under US radar
  • Senate Bill criminalising crypto frauds include rug pull scams
  • Amendment bill aimed to establish legal framework around crypto crimes

Hackers and scammers have escalated their activities targeting the crypto sector, the market valuation of which touched $3.007 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,22,79,296 crore) last year. Kevin Thomas, a senator from New York has proposed to add crypto-related scams under the category of criminal offenses. Thomas has introduced a bill amendment request to strictly punish those who exploit virtual currencies and cause financial harm to innocent investors. Hackers striking at crypto developers and projects have also been listed under criminal offenders by Thomas.

Thomas, in Senate Bill S8839, has listed an array of actions that could make for penalised violations.

These include virtual token frauds, private key fraud, and rug pull scams.

Rug pull scams are those where creators of NFT projects or cryptocurrencies collect quick sales and disappear. In recent times, rug pulls have emerged among top ways to extract loads of money from crypto projects and community members.

Last year, a report by Chainalysis claimed that crypto scams mooched off over $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,697 crore) from investors. Out of this, rug pulls took in more than $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 21,333 crore) worth of cryptocurrency from scam victims last year in 2021.

Thomas' bill intends to provides a clear legal framework against crypto crimes.

It aims to establish the law amendment implying rug pull charges on those crypto developers who sell “more than 10 percent of such tokens within five years from the date of last sale of such tokens.”

The bill is under committee review to determine its eligibility for floor consideration, CoinTelegraph reported.

US lawmakers are pacing briskly towards legally framing different aspects of crypto.

Earlier in April, two members of the House of Representatives — California Representative Norma Torres and Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford introduced a legislation to mitigate financial risks to the US economy tied to El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender last year.

Since El Salvador uses the US dollar as its fiat, BTC use by Salvadorans is expected to have had some impact on the dollar.

Recently, US President Joe Biden signed executive orders on the government oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto holding and trading is not banned in the US. The nation identifies crypto as a property, and not currency. US' Internal Revenue Service (IRS) imposes a tax reportedly between 10 to 20 percent on crypto transactions in the USA.

Meanwhile, other nations are also working on tightening their hold of crypto hackers and scammers.

New rules have been passed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), guaranteeing stringent punishments for crypto scammers targeting investors in the country.

These rules which came into effect on January 2, 2022, entail prison time for up to five years as well as a penalty up to AED 1 million (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, New York, Kevin Thomas, Crypto Frauds, Rug Pull Scams
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Imminent, Developer Infinity Ward Hints Via Twitter
MG Motor India Partners With Bharat Petroleum on EV Charging Infrastructure

Related Stories

New York State Senator Proposes to Criminalise Crypto Frauds, Rug Pull Scams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  3. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Series With Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Options Debuts
  6. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  7. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  8. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
  9. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
  10. Apple’s App Store Gets UPI, RuPay, Netbanking as Alternate Payment Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Smartwatch Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Java Suffers from Crypto Bug That Could Allow Attackers to Bypass Digital Signatures, Oracle Releases Fix
  4. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  6. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  7. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  8. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  9. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  10. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.