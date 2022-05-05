Technology News
loading

New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers

The rule, proposed by Democrat Anna Kelles is awaiting approvals from the Senate committees.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 5 May 2022 16:59 IST
New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

US hosts 35.4 percent, the most of Bitcoin miners in the world

Highlights
  • New York state wishes to promote clean crypto mining
  • Opposers are concerned about economic impact of mining ban
  • Crypto miners who are not green in operations could face issues

A number of industry insiders and lawmakers in the US are showing resentment against a bill seeking a two-year ban on non-green crypto miners. The bill has been proposed by Democrat Anna Kelles and is awaiting approvals from other relevant government committees before getting signed into an Act by the mayor of New York state. Opponents of this proposal have pitched giving crypto miners a chance to work first, before banning them and axing the state economy and employment status.

Democrat Todd Kaminsky, the chairperson of the Senate Environmental Conservation committee is surprisingly among people questioning Kelles' bill.

“I really believe in a new green economy and fighting climate change. The question we have to ask is, ‘How much will this law go toward helping us reach our climate goals versus harming a nascent industry that I feel is going to be increasingly critical to our state's economy?'” CoinDesk quoted Kaminsky as saying in reaction to the proposal.

After China banned crypto mining in September last year, a major chunk of the work force from this sector migrated to other nations including Iran, Kazakhstan, and even the US.

As of July 2021, 35.4 percent of Bitcoin miners were operating out of the US, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance had revealed last year. That's a 428 percent increase from September 2020, making US the biggest home for crypto miners.

Infact, the states of New York, Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky have emerged as popular hosts of crypto miners, CNBC had reported last year citing data from Foundry USA.

Within the US, 19.9 percent of BTC miners are in New York, 18.7 percent in Kentucky, 17.3 percent is in Georgia, and 14 percent in Texas.

Other lawmakers who are against this crypto bill include Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, a Democrat from Queens, and Senator Jeremy Cooney, a Democrat from Rochester.

Vanel has cited job losses as his major concern that will happen if crypto miners in New York state are banned for not going green.

“I myself was skeptical that crypto mining could bring quality jobs until I went to see these places for myself. But then I saw people without advanced degrees doing advanced degree jobs. There's all this economic activity. We should make sure we work with the industry to create change if we don't want to push the industry out of New York to other states,” Coindesk quoted him as saying.

Cooney and Vanel also spoke during a rally hosted by the Blockchain Association in US' Albany.

Meanwhile, the proposed rule states that the energy department of New York “shall not approve a new application for or issue a new permit for an electric generating facility that uses a carbon-based fuel and that provides, in whole or in part, behind-the-meter electric energy consumed or utilised by cryptocurrency mining operations that use proof-of-work authentication methods to validate blockchain transaction”.

The rule is meant to be applied to only new and upcoming crypto miners who wish to operate from the state. The previously set-up facilities remain unaffected by this rule.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Crypto Mining, New York State, Bitcoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Sale: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops

Related Stories

New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Zuckerberg Reveals
  4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  5. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  6. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal
  2. New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers
  3. Netflix Hit by Shareholder Lawsuit Over Missed Subscriber Growth Estimates, Drop in Share Price
  4. WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals
  5. Liechtenstein-Based Family-Run Bank Offers Clients Direct Crypto Investments
  6. OnePlus Pad Allegedly Trademarked in India, Tipping Its Imminent Launch in the Country
  7. Motorola Launch Event Set for May 10 in China, May Unveil Frontier Flagship
  8. Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law
  9. TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
  10. Kazakhstan Tightens Noose on Crypto Miners With Power Consumption Report Requirements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.