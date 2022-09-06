Technology News
Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report

Regulatory uncertainty that has been shadowing the crypto sector is among the main reason why Netflix does not wish to show related ads.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 16:15 IST
Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @freestocks

Netflix’s revamped subscription plans will roll out around November

Highlights
  • Netflix does not want to show risky ads to global viewers
  • Netflix may restrict ads marketing products to children
  • Netflix may also pull away pharmaceuticals ads

Netflix, which is all set to revamp its subscription plans this November, is hesitant towards allowing crypto-related advertisements to be telecasted on its platform. While the streaming giant is yet to reveal official details about its decision, sources familiar with the matter have shared the information with the media. The main reason why Netflix does not wish to expose its over 200 million global users is the regulatory uncertainty that has been shadowing the-fintech industry around the world.

The advertisements that will be shown on Netflix are being planned to be un-skippable. Hence, viewers will find themselves exposed to the crypto sector, as well as the financial risks associated to it, The Sydney Morning Herald said in its report.

Along with the crypto sector, Netflix may also deny to allow ads related to politics and gambling apps to feature on the platform.

The company is also mulling if it should restrict ads related to pharmaceuticals.

In recent times, several people have also complained about having crypto ads take-over the commercial time amid famous sports shows, including the Super Bowl.

While Netflix is yet to officially address its stance on crypto ads, these promotional materials have also faced reluctance in other spheres.

Back in March, UKs advertising watchdog sent red alerts to over 50 companies for drawing common people's attention to crypto assets and exposing them to financial risks.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) issued a set of guidelines for virtual digital asset (VDA) adverts like crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As per the guidelines, all virtual digital asset-related ads released on or after April 1 must carry the disclaimer which reads, “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions."

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says

Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report
