Technology News
loading

Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City

The glowing pink and blue NFT vending machine is making for a visual spectacle in NYC’s Financial District.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 February 2022 14:40 IST
Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City

Photo Credit: Neon

The NFT vending machine glows in neon pink and blue lights

Highlights
  • NFT vending machines will accept credit and debit cards
  • The vending machine has been installed by Neon NFT marketplace
  • NFT vending maching is in New York’s Financial District

Neon NFT marketplace has installed a first-of-its-kind vending machine for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on 29 John Street of US' New York City. People will be able to use fiat currency, credit cards, and debit cards to purchase digital collectibles or NFTs from this machine. This vending machine opens the NFT sector to a wider set of buyers because most NFT marketplaces usually accept payments in only cryptocurrencies, and not everybody wishes to own an NFT is a crypto investor.

Built on the Solana blockchain, Neon is a crypto startup, that operates as an NFT marketplace and gallery. Its NFT vending machine, made of glass, glows in neon pink and blue lights making for a visual spectacle in NYC's Financial District.

Jordan Birnholtz, the co-founder of Neon, intends to demystify the procedure of owning NFTs for all, crypto-holders as well as non-crypto owners.

“You shouldn't be required to hold Ethereum, write a smart contract, pay gas costs or bridge blockchains to participate. NFT buying and selling doesn't need to be a mystery,” Birnholtz said in an official statement.

This NFT vending machine concept will also scale the visibility of artists, who are creating these pieces and selling them as digital collectibles.

Currently, artists who are selling their works as NFTs on platforms like OpenSea and LooksRare, only have crypto owners as their buyers.

“While only two percent of Americans have digital wallets, 80 percent have a credit card or debit card. Our goal is to support artists and creators by letting them sell digital art to everyone, and to help anyone who wants to become a collector,” Birnholtz added.

The public reaction to the vending machine on social media seems to an encouraging sign.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Non-Fungible Tokens, NFTs, Neon, Solana
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Grid Legends Review, Release Date, PC System Requirements, Gameplay, Car List, and More

Related Stories

Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  9. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. Warner Music Group Partners With Splinterlands to Work on Arcade-Style Play-to-Earn Games
  3. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  4. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  5. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  6. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  10. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.