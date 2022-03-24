Technology News
loading

Nayib Bukele Slams US Bill Seeking Details on El Salvador’s BTC Adoption, Plans to Meet Binance CEO

The US Senate is looking to “understand and mitigate” potential risks to its economy that may have emerged since El Salvador adopted Bitcoin in 2021.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 March 2022 15:31 IST
Nayib Bukele Slams US Bill Seeking Details on El Salvador’s BTC Adoption, Plans to Meet Binance CEO

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nayib Bukele

El Salvador legalised Bitcoin as a national currency alongside the US dollar last year

Highlights
  • US probing impacts from El Salvador’s BTC legalisation
  • El Salvador uses US dollar as fiat currency
  • Nayib Bukele to meet Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao this week

“The US government does not stand for freedom,” Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has said, slamming the country for demanding an insight into El Salvador's finances. The US Senate is looking to “understand and mitigate” potential risks to its economy that may have emerged since El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender last year. In the backdrop of this US intervention, Bukele has plans to meet with Chengpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance crypto exchange, who is currently on a visit to El Salvador.

The bill seeking this information has been passed in the US and is called the “Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act”. Since El Salvador uses the US Dollar as its national currency, its Bitcoin adoption must have had some impacts on the US economy, which it wants to inspect.

Bukele shot back at the US on Twitter, sharing images of US' demands from El Salvador.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that the US government would be afraid of what we are doing here,” the 40-year-old Salvadoran president posted.

The US has given El Salvador 90 days to report its financial changes triggered due to Bitcoin legalisation in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Bukele is meeting with the visiting Binance CEO on March 25. The Salvadoran president is likely to ask for the issuance of Bitcoin Bonds from Binance in order to stabilise its BTC adoption aftermath.

Despite criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on his BTC adoption decision, Bukele has been a constant supporter of the crypto industry.

The IMF had suggested El Salvador to dissolve its $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,120 crore) trust fund of legalised Bitcoin and return any of those unused funds to its treasury. The trust fund was intended to allow the automatic conversion of Bitcoin to US dollars in order to encourage people wary of adopting the highly volatile digital currency.

Bukele, however, continued to fuel Bitcoin usage.

From establishing Bitcoin ATMs to creating a government-backed Bitcoin wallet called Chivo for Salvadorans, Bukele has been bringing initiatives focussed on expanding crypto acceptances and use cases in his country.

El Salvador's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), that was previously at B- grade, has been downgraded into the ‘junk grade', according to Fitch Ratings. 

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, US, Chempeng Zhao, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leak; Kirin 9000 4G, 4,500mAh Battery Tipped
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Surface Ahead of India Launch; Exynos 1280 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Tipped

Related Stories

Nayib Bukele Slams US Bill Seeking Details on El Salvador’s BTC Adoption, Plans to Meet Binance CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 1TB Storage Variant Comes to India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More
  2. Google Search to Let You Find and Book Doctor’s Appointment; Fitbit Testing AFib Detection, Alerts
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6 via Amazon; Specifications Teased
  4. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India
  5. Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  7. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  8. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  9. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  10. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.