Technology News
loading

MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon

MuskMelon is a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 April 2022 14:29 IST
MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

MuskMelon project plans a public sale of 10 billion Melons

Highlights
  • 5 billion Melon to be released at a launch price of $0.05 a piece
  • The sale is expected to start on Bitmart and XT soon
  • Binance Gaming NFT has a total of 16 listed projects

MuskMelon, a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, is the latest addition to the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and Gaming.

The project presents an interesting storyline that describes MuskMelon, created by a multi-billionaire and influencer who is on a roll in the economic and emerging technology landscape. Melon has made a lot of people angry with his unpredictable mind, fickle attitude, and unrealistic plans and people are now seeking revenge on him. Melon has, however, created mini melons and distributed himself amongst various universes. He is now being hunted across these universes, i.e. mini-games.

“The platform allows people to create their own Melon avatars and even host them on the NFT marketplace for auction, bid, or sale. Melon is the native currency, which can be used to purchase NFTs, In-Game assets, and even contribute to the Ukraine Relief Fund,” said Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon.

The MuskMelon project is planning an extensive penetrative strategy with a public sale of 10 billion Melons, of which 5 billion will be released initially at a launch price of $0.05 (roughly Rs. 4) a piece. The sale is expected to start on Bitmart and XT shortly, and it is widely being considered one of the most exciting projects of its kind to watch out for this year.

Binance Gaming NFT has a total of 16 listed projects with a total of $884 million (roughly Rs. 6,684 crore) in volume.

NFTs are digital assets that have gained tremendously in popularity in the last year or so, with some selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many NFTs have found exclusive utilities as a part of games, and the use of NFTs means players can be the sole owner of an in-game item and then choose to trade, sell or hold it. The concept that players can earn money from a game is not new, but NFTs are more secure and flexible.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MuskMelon, NFT, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Binanc
Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More
MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: See Top Discounts
  4. Moto G22 India Launch Set for April 8: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Detailed on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again in India, User Reports on Twitter
  2. Zomato, Swiggy Facing Outage in Some Parts of India
  3. MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon
  4. Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More
  5. Oppo Smartphone With 67W Fast Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Site
  6. Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS Earphones With Environmental Noise Cancelling Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature MediaTek SoCs in Asia: Report
  8. Miami’s Crypto Craze on Full Display at Bitcoin Conference
  9. Only 3 Years Left to Avoid Climate Catastrophe: UN Report
  10. Honda, GM to Co-Develop Affordable Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.