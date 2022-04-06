MuskMelon, a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, is the latest addition to the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and Gaming.

The project presents an interesting storyline that describes MuskMelon, created by a multi-billionaire and influencer who is on a roll in the economic and emerging technology landscape. Melon has made a lot of people angry with his unpredictable mind, fickle attitude, and unrealistic plans and people are now seeking revenge on him. Melon has, however, created mini melons and distributed himself amongst various universes. He is now being hunted across these universes, i.e. mini-games.

“The platform allows people to create their own Melon avatars and even host them on the NFT marketplace for auction, bid, or sale. Melon is the native currency, which can be used to purchase NFTs, In-Game assets, and even contribute to the Ukraine Relief Fund,” said Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon.

The MuskMelon project is planning an extensive penetrative strategy with a public sale of 10 billion Melons, of which 5 billion will be released initially at a launch price of $0.05 (roughly Rs. 4) a piece. The sale is expected to start on Bitmart and XT shortly, and it is widely being considered one of the most exciting projects of its kind to watch out for this year.

Binance Gaming NFT has a total of 16 listed projects with a total of $884 million (roughly Rs. 6,684 crore) in volume.

NFTs are digital assets that have gained tremendously in popularity in the last year or so, with some selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many NFTs have found exclusive utilities as a part of games, and the use of NFTs means players can be the sole owner of an in-game item and then choose to trade, sell or hold it. The concept that players can earn money from a game is not new, but NFTs are more secure and flexible.