Technology News
loading

Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers

NFT Worlds enables players to access Web3 features, including an online store where items for Minecraft are available.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 February 2022 18:37 IST
Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers

Photo Credit: NFT Worlds

NFT Worlds’ blockchain layer on Minecraft will allow players to access Web3 features

Highlights
  • Microsoft acquired the popular multiplayer game in 2014
  • The project is built on the game's third-party servers
  • NFT Worlds allows users to access online store for Minecraft items

Minecraft, the massively popular sandbox-style game that was acquired by Microsoft in 2014, has received a Web3 update thanks to developers at crypto-gaming project NFT Worlds. It is a project built on third-party Minecraft servers with a Polygon-based overlay and it is on the Ethereum sidechain that offers low gas fees for the users. The layer aims to create a metaverse-like experience that's available to the 141 million users who log in monthly on average to play Minecraft.

The NFT Worlds' blockchain layer on Minecraft will allow players to access Web3 features, such as an online shop where they can buy items for their Minecraft experience using the WRLD token. Additionally, it transforms the game into a world similar to Decentraland.

Users can purchase lands using cryptocurrencies, and since it uses Polygon, a cost-effective and fast layer-two solution for the Ethereum blockchain, users can avail lower gas fees. NFT Worlds features individual non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that serve as lots.

Some of Minecraft's software is open source, which means that anyone who has the right technical knowledge can build upon it. Minecraft doesn't have an established economy such as competitor Roblox which has a robust virtual marketplace and its own digital currency dubbed Robux. The NFT Worlds layer gives the players a metaverse experience in the game which is major news for fans of Minecraft and NFTs.

"We didn't want to have to 'reinvent the wheel' by creating our own unproven game from scratch, while also having to innovate on the NFT integration and decentralised metaverse side of the platform we envisioned. This would take far too long to deliver on," the project's documentation states.

NFT Worlds has already generated $90 million (roughly Rs. 680 crore) in trading, even though it gave away 10,000 worlds for free and claims that it only makes money from “royalties and secondary sales.” According to NFT Worlds, about 100 other NFT projects are building worlds in Minecraft using its NFTs, which include MetaCollar, Neckville, and Creepy Creams DAO.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Microsoft, NFT, Web3, Minecraft, Metaverse
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  2. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  5. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  7. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  8. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  9. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Announced: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
  2. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  3. Minecraft Goes Web3 With NFT Worlds Blockchain Layer Built by Non-Microsoft Developers
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched Globally at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Book Prime With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones Launched at MWC 2022
  6. Toyota Halts Works at Japan Factories After Reported Cyberattack
  7. South Korea’s National Metaverse Project Bags KRW 223.7 Billion in Government Funding
  8. Steam Deck Handheld Gaming Console Shipping Begins: How to Reserve
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Announced at MWC 2022
  10. Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition With Ski Tacking, GoMore Algorithm for Fitness Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.