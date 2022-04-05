Boxing legend Mike Tyson has stepped into the arena of non-fungible tokens with the launch of his NFT Mystery Box collection. Live on the Binance NFT marketplace for sale, Tyson's NFT series showcase artworks and images from his in-ring career so far. All the buyers of this NFT series will be entitled to additional rewards. A total of 15,000 such “Mystery Boxes” are available for sale and each buyer can purchase a maximum of 50 boxes.

Henric Aryee, an award-winning illustrator and NFT artist from Stockholm, Sweden, designed the digital collectibles for Tyson's collection.

“The Mystery Boxes consist of five NFT designs in five different rarity levels: Bronze (N), Silver (R), Gold (SR), Platinum (SSR), and Diamond (SSR). With each NFT collected, users can stand to receive additional Mike Tyson merchandise,” Binance said in a statement.

Along with artworks, digitised versions of gloves, shorts, t-shirts, and socks autographed by “Iron Mike” himself are also up for grabs.

Buyers will also get three free NFT airdrops throughout 2022.

“All Mike Tyson Binance NFT Mystery Box holders will be able to connect to an additional web portal that will verify ownership of a Mike Tyson Binance Mystery Box NFT. Once verified, all holders can input their wallet address and receive three FREE AIRDROPS of special edition Mike Tyson NFTs throughout 2022,” Binance noted.

Tyson is not the only boxer who has decided to explore the NFT space by releasing his own line of digital collectibles.

Earlier in March, two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko released an NFT series on the OpenSea marketplace. The Ukrainian boxer wanted to collect funds for his country, that has been under war from Russia since February 24.

Meanwhile, the craze of buying, selling, and collecting NFTs has grown among crypto enthusiasts and the global artist community of late.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.