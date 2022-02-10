Technology News
loading

Microsoft’s Crypto, Web3 Projects Could Get Business Development Director Soon, Scouting Underway

Microsoft job opening that was listed on February 7 has already stopped accepting applications within three days of being posted.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 February 2022 14:15 IST
Microsoft’s Crypto, Web3 Projects Could Get Business Development Director Soon, Scouting Underway

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Microsoft

Microsoft is stepping up its game in crypto, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 spaces

Highlights
  • Selected candidate to join Microsoft’s AI and Emerging Tech team
  • Will be responsible for creating Web3 strategies for Microsoft
  • Applications for this position closed within three days

With the crypto sector getting more detailed and layered, software giant Microsoft has no intensions of being left behind in fine-tuning its future projects accordingly. The Windows OS-maker listed a new job opening to fill the position of “Director of Business Development- Cryptocurrencies" earlier this week. The candidate that eventually gets chosen to serve in that position will be responsible for the growth of Microsoft's future initiatives linked to the technologies of crypto and Web3, which is the next phase of Internet that we use today.

The chosen individual will work in Microsoft's team of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies. As part of their job, the appointee will shape the roadmap for Microsoft's upcoming projects around Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as well as Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs), according to the company's job posting.

“This role requires an understanding of the Web 3.0 market,” Microsoft said in its posting. “In particular, this role will lay the foundation to support and inform Microsoft's Web 3.0 strategy.”

The job opening that was listed on February 7 has stopped accepting applications within three days of being posted. It could mean that Microsoft is already in the process of picking out the best-suited candidate from the received resumes.

The company demanded just over one year of working knowledge from the candidate in the sectors of crypto, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 among other listed qualifications.

The development comes at a time Microsoft is losing employees from its Augmented Reality (AR) teams.

Social networking major Meta (formerly Facebook), has been poaching Microsoft employees to work on its Web3-backed metaverse projects.

It hardly comes as a surprise that Microsoft is also evidently ramping efforts to boost its activities in crypto-related sectors.

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had spoken in favour of the metaverse concept.

For now, the announcement of Microsoft's new Director of Business Development – Cryptocurrencies remains awaited.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cryptocurrency, Web3, DeFi
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
No Time To Die OTT Release Date Set for March 4 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Elon Musk's Tesla Accused of Racial Discrimination in California Lawsuit

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Crypto, Web3 Projects Could Get Business Development Director Soon, Scouting Underway
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency