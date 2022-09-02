Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations

One of Bitcoin's biggest whales has some legal trouble to contend with.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee |  Updated: 2 September 2022 12:42 IST
Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Saylor has avoided paying taxes in DC for years, according to the attorney general

Highlights
  • Saylor allegedly conspired with the company to commit tax evasion
  • The lawsuit calls for more than $25 million in back-taxes, penalties
  • Saylor stepped aside as MicroStrategy CEO earlier in August

Michael Saylor and the company he founded, MicroStrategy, are staring at legal action in Washington, D.C. over tax fraud, per an announcement from D.C. Attorney General, Karl Racine. The complaint alleges that Saylor knowingly avoided income taxes to the state of Washington D.C. by fraudulently claiming to be a resident of a lower tax jurisdiction while maintaining his residence in D.C. Additionally, the complaint alleges that cloud software company MicroStrategy conspired with Saylor by intentionally obfuscating his real address to local and federal tax authorities.

In its complaint, the Attorney General's office alleges that Saylor "fraudulently purported" to be a resident of either Florida or Virginia in order to take advantage of substantially lower tax rates. However, his Facebook posts, which are included in the complaint, prove that he maintained his domicile in Washington, D.C.

The billionaire allegedly bragged to his confidants about masquerading as a Florida resident in order to avoid paying taxes in the District of Columbia. He registered to vote in Florida and obtained a driver's license there despite not abandoning the district as his domicile.

This lawsuit is the first such litigation brought under the authority of the District's recently passed False Claims Act, Racine tweeted. The office is looking to recover what could amount to more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 798 crore) in unpaid income taxes and penalties from Saylor and MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy holds the largest number of Bitcoin among public companies — holding 1,29,699 BTC as of June 30, worth about $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 20,765 crore). Saylor, meanwhile, is also a known vocal supporter of the industry.

The development comes after Saylor stepped aside as MicroStrategy's CEO in early August but remained chairman of the board; he also assumed a substantive executive position focusing on “Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives.”

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan Pricing Details Confirmed for Ireland and Colombia

Related Stories

Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Google Announces Third-Party Billing Pilot Project in India, Other Markets
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced; to Deliver Data Transfer Speeds of Up to 80 Gbps, Feature Backward Compatibility
  2. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  3. Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission
  4. Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16
  5. Google Launches User Choice Billing Pilot In India, Four Other Markets
  6. iPhone 15 May Be Manufactured in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
  8. Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project
  9. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
  10. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.