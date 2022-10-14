Technology News
Metamask Users in the US Can Now Buy Crypto Directly From Their Bank Accounts

Metamask users must comply with Sardine's mandatory KYC process to use 'Instant ACH'

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 14:44 IST
Metamask Users in the US Can Now Buy Crypto Directly From Their Bank Accounts

Photo Credit: Github/ Metamask

Metamask partners with Sardine to allow Instant ACH to US users

Highlights
  • MetaMask is a browser plugin that serves as an Ethereum wallet
  • Sardine is an instant fiat and crypto settlement platform
  • Sardine features a strict KYC policy that users must adhere to

Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has announced an integration with fiat and crypto settlement platform Sardine, which allows users in the US to buy crypto with bank funding through Sardine's instant ACH settlement solution on MetaMask. Sardine's ACH-to-crypto solution will enable orders to complete in minutes and works on holidays. Sardine's platform features a robust compliance and fraud prevention infrastructure used behind the scenes by existing crypto providers like FTX, MoonPay, Blockchain.com, and Autograph. The company is a leader in real-time fraud detection and allows users to move money faster and safer through its ACH-to-crypto solution.

This method of buying crypto directly from a bank account is expected to work much better as compared to using cards for payments. That's because they are often declined by the bank. Plus, unlike regular ACH payments, Instant ACH is completed within minutes and also works during bank holidays. Users are required to comply with Sardine's KYC process, which Metamask also has to follow. Then users can purchase crypto up to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.47 lakh) in a day, $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4.11 lakh) a week, and $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20.5 lakh) monthly. The limits have been set to ensure scams and frauds are minimised.

For Sardine, this partnership would be one more achievement in its roadmap. Recently, the team raised $51.5 million (roughly Rs. 424 crore) in a Series B funding led by the crypto-friendly venture capital firm a16z and backed by other big names in the industry like Visa and Google Ventures. ConsenSys, the blockchain technology company behind Metamask, also participated in Sardine's funding round.

Speaking to TechCrunch after its Series B fundraise announcement, Sardine CEO and co-founder Soups Ranjan claimed that Sardine has grown considerably since it announced the Series A in February this year, growing its roster of clients from 50 to 135.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metamask, Sardine, Crypto Wallets
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Comment
