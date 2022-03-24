Technology News
loading

Meta Files for 8 Web 3-Related Trademarks, Includes Dating App for Crypto Investors

The move comes in favour of Meta’s efforts to strengthen its position in the crypto and metaverse spheres.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 March 2022 14:14 IST
Meta Files for 8 Web 3-Related Trademarks, Includes Dating App for Crypto Investors

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook rebranded itself to Meta last year to reflect its focus on the metaverse

Highlights
  • Meta may bring blockchain-based computer and e-commerce services
  • Meta plans to play cupid for crypto investors with dating app
  • VR-supporting entertainment and wearables also on Meta’s plan

Meta, formerly Facebook, is planning to escalate its position in the Web 3 sector. The social networking giant has filed for eight trademark applications to operate Web 3 services, including a dating app, especially designed for crypto investors. The move comes in favour of Meta's efforts to strengthen its position in the crypto and metaverse spheres. Blockchain-based Web 3, that is the next phase of Internet as we know today, will have cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as integral elements, that will together enhance the metaverse sector.

Meta is looking to bring in new products and services, built on the blockchain technology to align them with the Web 3 industry.

Its future plans include the launch of new social networking platforms, computer software, e-commerce service, telecom services for digital asset holders, and metaverse-focussed advertising platform, CoinTelegraph reported.

In addition, Virtual Reality (VR)-supporting entertainment and digital publishing services along with a line-up of VR wearables are also on Meta's radar.

Meta is considering to create a software for e-wallets as well. The company has not, however, officially announced any details about its trademark filings. It could be months before Meta gets its approvals.

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application is about nine-and-a-half months, as per a report by CoinTelegraph.

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Instagram will soon get NFT-related features.

Without getting into elaborate details, the tech mogul said that Instagram users will get to mint their own NFTs on the app "hopefully" in the months to come.

Meanwhile, in recent days several other brands have also filed for trademarks around the Web 3 space in the US. These include the American Express, Slim Jim, and New York Stock Exchange

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Cryptocurrency, Web 3, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs, Mark Zuckerberg
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Pad Production Said to Have Begun in Various Regions, Tipped to Be a Mid-Range Tablet
Samsung Working on Third Foldable Smartphone Alongside Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip Lineup: Report

Related Stories

Meta Files for 8 Web 3-Related Trademarks, Includes Dating App for Crypto Investors
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 1TB Storage Variant Comes to India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More
  2. Google Search to Let You Find and Book Doctor’s Appointment; Fitbit Testing AFib Detection, Alerts
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6 via Amazon; Specifications Teased
  4. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India
  5. Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  7. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  8. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  9. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  10. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.