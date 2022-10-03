Technology News
‘Connect Wallets, Share NFTs’: Meta Users in the US Get Feature on Facebook, Instagram

The supported wallets on Meta include Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 3 October 2022 08:01 IST
'Connect Wallets, Share NFTs': Meta Users in the US Get Feature on Facebook, Instagram

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ William Hire

Meta first tested this NFT-sharing feature with select influencers from the US

Highlights
  • Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has been showing interest in NFTs
  • Zuckerberg had been dropping hints about this feature
  • Soon NFTs built on other blockchains may also get support

Meta's Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now connect their digital wallets to the apps and share their NFT holdings with their followers and friends. Facebook and Instagram users in the US now have the ability to cross-post their holdings of digital collectibles on both the apps at the same time. NFT sharers will not be charged any extra fee on Meta apps. The supported wallets on Meta include Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet. Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow.

“Today we're announcing everyone on Facebook and Instagram in the US can now connect their wallets and share their digital collectibles,” Meta said in a blog post.

Meta first tested this NFT sharing the feature with select influencers from the US.

“Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile. The creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post (subject to their privacy settings),” the blog noted.

This year, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken multiple times about integrating NFT-focussed services to the social networking apps under its control.

Without getting into elaborate details, the tech mogul, in March, had said that Instagram users will "hopefully" get to mint their own NFTs on the app in the months to come.

Just recently, Zuckerberg's Little League baseball card, which displays a photo of an eight-year-old Zuckerberg and his autograph, sold for $105,000 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh) at an auction conducted by ComicConnect.com.

As for now, Meta-owned WhatsApp has not made it to its list of apps that are lined-up for an NFT twist. With Meta marching towards expanding its [Web3)](https://gadgets360.com/tags/ offerings, it will not be long before NFT-related updates are released on the instant messaging app.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Meta, Instagram, Facebook
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
‘Connect Wallets, Share NFTs’: Meta Users in the US Get Feature on Facebook, Instagram
