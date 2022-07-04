Technology News
Meta's Novi Digital Wallet Is Shutting Down by September: Here's What You Need to Know

Novi, originally known as Calibra, had been Meta's wallet for its Libra stablecoin.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 July 2022 13:14 IST
Meta's Novi Digital Wallet Is Shutting Down by September: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Meta

Novi will be shut down roughly seven months after work on Diem

Highlights
  • The Novi wallet catered to users in the US and Guatemala
  • The Novi app will no longer be available from 1st September
  • Users are urged to withdraw funds as soon as possible

Meta's controversial cryptocurrency project is coming to an end with the announcement that the Novi digital wallet will close on 1st September 2022. The Novi digital wallet launched with a pilot program in November 2021 with custody support from Coinbase. Novi did not support Meta's proposed Diem cryptocurrency, but instead launched with only support for USDP, a stablecoin offered by Paxos. Support for Diem was expanded to a pilot program with WhatsApp in December that allowed some users to send and receive cryptocurrency using Novi within a WhatsApp chat.

The social media platform has advised all users to withdraw funds at their earliest convenience while adding that no deposits into the wallet will be allowed after 21st July, and users' transaction history and other data will be inaccessible from 1st September.

The launch of WhatsApp support for Novi was seen as a step forward in Meta's attempts to enter the cryptocurrency space, but just over six months later, those efforts now appear to have been in vain.

The Novi app will be taken down from app stores. However, technology from Novi developed over many years will have a place in the metaverse plans of Meta, the company told Bloomberg, having already tested non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in its Web 3 efforts.

"We are already leveraging the years spent on building capabilities for Meta overall on blockchain and introducing new products, such as digital collectibles," a spokesperson for Meta said. "You can expect to see more from us in the Web 3 space because we are very optimistic about the value these technologies can bring to people and businesses in the metaverse."

Novi was initially known as Calibra, while the stalled Diem cryptocurrency was once known as Libra. It was controversial when first announced in June 2019, with members of Congress and then US President Donald Trump criticising the product. One congressman even went as far as comparing Libra to the 9/11 attacks.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Novi, Diem
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Meta's Novi Digital Wallet Is Shutting Down by September: Here's What You Need to Know
