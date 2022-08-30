Technology News
loading

Meta Lets Limited Users Cross-Post Digital Collectibles Like NFTs Across Instagram and Facebook

Meta has previously introduced a host of Instagram-first features to Facebook.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee |  Updated: 30 August 2022 14:16 IST
Meta Lets Limited Users Cross-Post Digital Collectibles Like NFTs Across Instagram and Facebook

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta has continued to incrementally roll out NFT features for its properties

Highlights
  • Meta's NFT showcase feature is available across 100 countries
  • The cross-posting feature will only be available to select US users
  • Meta began its foray into NFTs back in May

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta has revealed users will have the ability to cross-post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across Facebook and Instagram from this week. However, this will begin with a handful of US-based only. The social media giants intend to make it easier for users to share their "digital collectibles" by only requiring a one-time wallet connection on either Facebook or Instagram. The announcement comes less than a month after first introducing a digital wallet integration as the company looks to finally start integrating cryptocurrencies across its platforms.

"As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we've started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both," Meta wrote in an updated blog post. When NFTs are shared on Instagram or Facebook, the artist and owner will be automatically tagged, and there are no fees for sharing, said Meta.

The integration doesn't come much as a surprise, given that the line between Facebook and Instagram has continued to blur as parent company Meta tests the Web 3 waters. Since it acquired Instagram a decade ago, Meta has added a number of features that deepen the link between Facebook and Instagram.

For instance, Instagram Stories can be cross-posted to Facebook, Instagram posts can be easily reposted to Facebook, and Instagram payments require Facebook Pay to be set up and added in order to buy items or run ads through the photo-sharing platform.

As for its venture into the world of digital collectibles, Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space back in May, noting that creators have begun taking to new technologies like NFTs to take more control over their work, their relationship with their fans, and how they can monetise their content.

Meta's NFT efforts over the last few months have seen expansion to 100 countries and include support for wallets on several networks including Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow, with additional third-party support reportedly on the way.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Facebook, Instagram, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 11 Prime Set to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch: All Details
Microsoft to Implement Cloud Computing Changes for Service Providers From October 1

Related Stories

Meta Lets Limited Users Cross-Post Digital Collectibles Like NFTs Across Instagram and Facebook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  4. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  5. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  9. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.