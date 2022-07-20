Technology News
Meta Partners With Digital Fashion Company DressX to Launch Items on Avatar Store

The avatar will be available across Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and VR headset Quest.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 July 2022 19:20 IST
Meta Partners With Digital Fashion Company DressX to Launch Items on Avatar Store

Photo Credit: Twitter/ DressX

DressX outfits will be available starting July 19

Highlights
  • DressX' outfits will cost anywhere between $2.99 to $8.99
  • Meta launched its avatar marketplace earlier this year
  • DressX joins luxury brands like Balenciaga in partnering with Meta

Meta is upgrading its recently launched avatar store to offer new fashion looks by collaborating with digital fashion provider DressX. The DressX outfits will be available starting July 19, and users can purchase and wear them on avatars across Meta platforms, including Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and VR headset Quest. The DressX looks for the avatars range in price from $2.99 (roughly Rs. 240) to $8.99 (roughly Rs. 720) while Meta will also continue to offer free outfit options to marketplace customers.

DressX is providing a range of styles, including a fitted mini dress and a DressX-branded sweatsuit. New DressX collections will be launched on a monthly basis, and Meta signalled that it plans to eventually allow independent creators to sell their designs — a function that DressX already allows on its own platform.

It is also worth noting that DressX will receive a portion of revenue from this partnership.

The avatar marketplace was first introduced by Meta in the US, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico and will be expanded to other countries in due course.

“Being one of the first builders of the digital fashion industry and having a vast experience creating digital wardrobes for the metaverse, DressX is proud to join forces with Meta and allow people all around the globe to express their personality using a new disruptive set of tools,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenove, co-founders of DressX, in a release shared with Women's Wear Daily.

"Fashion is a universal visual language, and we are honoured to empower people creating avatars on Meta's platforms with endless possibilities for expressing themselves in the digital world," the Duo added.

With the new partnership DressX joins a list of other big-name brands that have added virtual clothes in Meta's marketplace, including Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Metaverse, DressX
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Ather Says High Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions Pushing Back Profit Timeline
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving First Update With HDR10+ Support, Battery Life Optimisation, More

