Meta is upgrading its recently launched avatar store to offer new fashion looks by collaborating with digital fashion provider DressX. The DressX outfits will be available starting July 19, and users can purchase and wear them on avatars across Meta platforms, including Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and VR headset Quest. The DressX looks for the avatars range in price from $2.99 (roughly Rs. 240) to $8.99 (roughly Rs. 720) while Meta will also continue to offer free outfit options to marketplace customers.

DressX is providing a range of styles, including a fitted mini dress and a DressX-branded sweatsuit. New DressX collections will be launched on a monthly basis, and Meta signalled that it plans to eventually allow independent creators to sell their designs — a function that DressX already allows on its own platform.

@dressx becomes the first digital-only fashion company to launch 3D collection on @meta Avatar Store ????



More below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/farRcPZ6Bm — DRESSX (@dressxcom) July 19, 2022

It is also worth noting that DressX will receive a portion of revenue from this partnership.

The avatar marketplace was first introduced by Meta in the US, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico and will be expanded to other countries in due course.

“Being one of the first builders of the digital fashion industry and having a vast experience creating digital wardrobes for the metaverse, DressX is proud to join forces with Meta and allow people all around the globe to express their personality using a new disruptive set of tools,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenove, co-founders of DressX, in a release shared with Women's Wear Daily.

"Fashion is a universal visual language, and we are honoured to empower people creating avatars on Meta's platforms with endless possibilities for expressing themselves in the digital world," the Duo added.

With the new partnership DressX joins a list of other big-name brands that have added virtual clothes in Meta's marketplace, including Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne.