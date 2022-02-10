McDonald's might be planning its big entry into the metaverse sector with fancy offerings that would combine the virtual and physical worlds with its signature flavours. The American fast-food chain is gearing up to launch “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" that will also home-deliver food items. The brand reportedly filed a bunch of trademark applications for this project, elaborate details on which remain awaited from official sources. The development comes amid the metaverse witnessing expansion in several parts of the world.

Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and the founder of Washington, DC-based Gerben Intellectual Property shared the information on Twitter.

Sharing a screen recording of McDonald's trademark applications, Gerben said a total of ten filings have been submitted by the burger brand on February 4.

With this metaverse project, McDonald's aims to bring virtual food and beverage products as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) .

“Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods, operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery,” the trademark reads.

Details on the home delivery element of this project are unclear as for now.

In addition, McDonald's is considering linking its McCafe brand to its metaverse project, which will also support virtual events and entertainment services.

McDonald's is headed to the metaverse.



The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

Earlier this week, Gerben tweeted that bakery and cafe chain Panera Bread has submitted a similar trademark for its entry into the metaverse.

Looking for a place to eat in the metaverse?



Look no further than the PANERAVERSE.@panerabread has filed a trademark application indicating that the company will offer "virtual restaurants and cafes" under the PANERAVERSE brand.#Metaverse #web3 #Panera pic.twitter.com/v2hgHUxwrA — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 8, 2022

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application for a trademark is about nine and a half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

For now, an official confirmation from McDonald's on this development remains awaited.

Last year, McDonald's US launched its first NFTs to mark the 40th anniversary of the McRib sandwich.