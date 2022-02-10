Technology News
loading

McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report

A total of ten filings have been submitted by the global fast-food chain on February 4, according to trademark attorney Josh Garben.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:02 IST
McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/ McDonald's

McDonald’s has filed ten trademark applications for its metaverse project

Highlights
  • McDonald’s is planning to host events in metaverse
  • Burger chain will serve downloadable foot items in metaverse
  • Official confirmation not on public domain as yet

McDonald's might be planning its big entry into the metaverse sector with fancy offerings that would combine the virtual and physical worlds with its signature flavours. The American fast-food chain is gearing up to launch “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" that will also home-deliver food items. The brand reportedly filed a bunch of trademark applications for this project, elaborate details on which remain awaited from official sources. The development comes amid the metaverse witnessing expansion in several parts of the world.

Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and the founder of Washington, DC-based Gerben Intellectual Property shared the information on Twitter.

Sharing a screen recording of McDonald's trademark applications, Gerben said a total of ten filings have been submitted by the burger brand on February 4.

With this metaverse project, McDonald's aims to bring virtual food and beverage products as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) .

“Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods, operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery,” the trademark reads.

Details on the home delivery element of this project are unclear as for now.

In addition, McDonald's is considering linking its McCafe brand to its metaverse project, which will also support virtual events and entertainment services.

Earlier this week, Gerben tweeted that bakery and cafe chain Panera Bread has submitted a similar trademark for its entry into the metaverse.

The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application for a trademark is about nine and a half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

For now, an official confirmation from McDonald's on this development remains awaited.

Last year, McDonald's US launched its first NFTs to mark the 40th anniversary of the McRib sandwich.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, McDonalds, McDonalds Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable

Related Stories

McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.