McDonald's previous Twitter altercation with “Dogefather” Elon Musk may have had unintentional consequences but going by the multinational fast-food giant's recent tweet yet again, Dogecoin fans are certain that McDonald's will likely accept Dogecoin for purchases very soon. After creating a stir through a tweet in late January, calling the attention of crypto enthusiasts, the company posted yet another cryptic tweet late Saturday that has gone viral with Tesla CEO Elon Musk responding with the "sweat droplets" emoji, suggesting that he's anxious about a potential announcement.

The cryptic tweet from McDonald's features a picture of a drive-through with the massive wheels of a truck barely visible behind the glare of headlights. Above the floating "M" on the image hovered the numbers "2.13.22," which is the date of this year's Super Bowl. On Twitter, the brand followed its announcement with another stating, "brb setting my alarm for 6:20pm ET tomorrow", which according to CBS Sports, is 10 minutes before the official start time of Super Bowl LVI.

???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2022

However, it turns out that the teaser was directed towards American producer, rapper, and fashion designer Kanye West and an ad campaign that involved him.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus asked his Twitter followers why people thought McDonald's was going to accept DOGE. “If you believed the rumor, examine your thought process and who you were listening to very carefully, cuz it was a pretty silly one,” said Markus.

so why did people think McDonald's was gonna accept dogecoin?



if you believed the rumor, examine your thought process and who you were listening to very carefully, cuz it was a pretty silly one — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 14, 2022

However, the misplaced excitement around the McDonald's tweet has yet again played a factor in driving Dogecoin value up in the crypto market as Gadgets 360's Crypto Price Tracker reveals that DOGE saw a 5.46 percent increase in value through Sunday.

Incidentally, in late January, Musk had tweeted that he will eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin. The dog-themed currency had a short-lived reaction when Musk made known of this offer.

Dogecoin has been sluggish in the current cryptocurrency market recovery. The meme crypto is up 117 percent year-to-date but if McDonald's were to decide in favour of accepting DOGE payments, it will be a coup of sorts for the crypto and could go a long way in bringing in more mainstream adoption for DOGE and helping it break out of the lacklustre phase.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

