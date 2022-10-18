Technology News
loading

Mastercard Partners With Paxos to Help Banks, Fintech Companies Offer Crypto Trading: Details

Mastercard previously started a service that allows card issuers to assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 17:39 IST
Mastercard Partners With Paxos to Help Banks, Fintech Companies Offer Crypto Trading: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Майя

Mastercard and Paxos will handle regulatory compliance and security

Highlights
  • Mastercard's pilot service is called Crypto Source
  • Paxos provides services similar to PayPal
  • Mastercard is expected to pilot this product during Q1 2023

Mastercard has teamed up with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos on a programme designed to help banks and fintech companies offer their customers crypto trading services. The payments company said it is preparing to pilot a service called Crypto Source, which provides infrastructure to financial institutions to facilitate the buying, selling, and holding of cryptocurrencies. Mastercard will serve as the bridge between banks while Paxos will provide "crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of the banks," the company said in a press release.

Through the "Crypto Source" program, users can buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, complemented by Mastercard's proprietary Crypto Secure solution. The payment giant will assist banks with crypto compliance rules, verify transactions, prevent money laundering, and monitor identities. The program is expected to launch in Q4 of 2022.

A Mastercard survey found that 29 percent of respondents globally hold cryptocurrency as an investment, with another 65 percent indicating a preference for crypto-related services to be provided by their current financial institution.

The move comes weeks after Mastercard launched Crypto Secure, a software service that allows banks to identify and potentially block customer purchases from cryptocurrency exchanges that have been linked to fraud.

"At Mastercard, trust is our business. What we are announcing today is a connected approach to services that will help bring users safely and securely into the crypto ecosystem. Our recent investments in this space, such as the acquisition of CipherTrace and Ekata, are providing us with a unique set of capabilities to help provide our customers and consumers with the most technically advanced solutions available in the market," said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard.

Paxos offers similar services to PayPal, which launched crypto services in late 2020. The platform is known for providing blockchain infrastructure that allows other companies to offer crypto-related products and services.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mastercard, Paxos
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans

Related Stories

Mastercard Partners With Paxos to Help Banks, Fintech Companies Offer Crypto Trading: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  3. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  4. Kerala Students Win Award for 'Vandy' Electric Car at Global Competition
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Don't Miss These Smartphone Deals
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark
  7. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle
  2. Draft Telecom Bill: Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Draft Bill Extended to October 30
  3. First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction
  4. Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know
  5. Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans
  6. Mastercard Partners With Paxos to Help Banks, Fintech Companies Offer Crypto Trading: Details
  7. Vandy Electric Car Designed by Kerala Students Wins Awards at Global Competition: Details
  8. Delhi to Get 100 EV Charging Stations in 2 Months, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says
  9. Captain America: New World Order Casts Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross: Report
  10. iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch Today: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.