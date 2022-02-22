Technology News
loading

Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse

The club’s stadium, the Etihad, will be transformed into a central hub of Manchester City in a VR world.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 February 2022 18:30 IST
Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Manchester City

Manchester City is working with Sony's VR team on the project

Highlights
  • Sony will employ image analysis, skeleton tracking for the project
  • Manchester City has signed a three-year deal with Sony
  • The club's officials see the project as a way to build fan engagement

Manchester City, one of the biggest names in English club football and the defending Premier League champions, is reportedly building the world's first football stadium inside the metaverse with help from virtual reality (VR) experts at Sony. The football club has signed a partnership with Sony on a three-year initiative, and while the project is still in its early phases, teams of the company's specialists have already visited the Etihad Stadium — Manchester City's home ground — to map it digitally and construct a VR version of it.

As per a Cointelegraph report, thanks to image analysis and skeletal-tracking technology developed by Hawk-Eye, a subsidiary of Sony, the Etihad will be transformed into a major centre of the club in a VR environment.

Officials from Manchester City who are working on the project foresee a day when the virtual Eithad Stadium would be full to capacity, allowing supporters who may not be able to travel to Manchester, to watch live games from the comfort of their own homes, wherever they are in the world.

The seven-time English Premier League champions are also exploring the possibility of fans meeting players in the metaverse and purchasing products unavailable in the physical world. It is likely that purchases will be made using cryptocurrencies.

Speaking to i News, Nuria Tarre, City Football Group's chief marketing and fan engagement officer, said, "The whole point we could imagine of having a metaverse is you can recreate a game, you could watch the game live, you're part of the action in a different way through different angles and you can fill the stadium as much as you want because it's unlimited, it's completely virtual."

"I think the traditional image of someone sitting on a sofa, watching a screen, is something we cannot imagine is going still be the reality not even in 10 years, maybe in five years' time already. Things move much faster than we think," Tarre added.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Manchester City, Sony, VR, Virtual Reality, Etihad
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
  4. Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  5. Gunnercooke Law Firm Adds to UK’s Crypto Adoption by Enabling Bitcoin, Ether Payments
  6. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  8. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  10. RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.