Technology News
loading

Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender

Malaysia's central bank is yet to announce any formal position on adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 March 2022 18:59 IST
Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ mkjr_

Malaysia’s finance ministry has maintained its negative stance on cryptocurrencies so far

Highlights
  • El Salvador is the only country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender
  • Crypto use is popular among Malaysian youth
  • Malaysia’s finance ministry has a negative stance on crypto

Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, KKMM, is apparently supportive of cryptocurrency adoption in the country, with the deputy minister pushing government authorities to designate crypto-assets as legal tender. Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Malaysia's deputy communications and multimedia minister, has encouraged Malaysia's regulators to legalise some cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) use cases. As of now, El Salvador is the only country that has accepted Bitcoin as an official means of payment inside its territory.

“We hope the government can allow this. We are trying to see how we can legalise this so that we can develop youth participation in crypto and assist them," Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said in parliament today, according to a Bloomberg report.

Zahidi was replying to a question about the government's stance on NFT marketplaces. He added that crypto regulation is the responsibility of Malaysia's central bank and the Securities Commission.

The K-KOMM will now follow up on the proposal as the crypto industry exists as a “business and financial program of the future” for the youth.

It is worth noting though that crypto-assets in Malaysia currently fall under the purview of the country's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission. The statement from the ministry is also in direct opposition to the finance ministry's stance.

Earlier this month, Malaysian finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz objected to the popular view that cryptos should be legalized. According to him, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether do not meet the universal characteristics of money and so exist as illegal in the country.

“In general, digital assets are not a good store of value and a medium of exchange. This is because digital assets are vulnerable to volatile price fluctuations due to speculative investments, the risk of theft due to cyber threats and lack of scalability,” he said in a statement to Berita Harian, a Malay-language daily newspaper.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Malaysia, Digital Assets, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown

Related Stories

Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G Rollout Race: European Union Asked by Watchdog to Pick Up Pace
  2. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Spotted on BIS, May be a Rebranded Redmi Note 11E
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  7. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  9. Google’s Android App to Let You Delete Last 15 Minutes of Search History
  10. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Smartphone Launch Roadmap and Pricing for 2022 Tipped, From OnePlus 10 Pro to OnePlus Nord 3
  2. Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
  3. China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown
  4. LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  5. iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  8. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  9. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
  10. Ola Electric Invests in Israeli Battery Rech Firm StoreDot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.