Mahindra and Mahindra have marked its entry into the non-fungible token (NFT) space with the release of its first set of digital collectables, joining the likes of MG Motor India in the automotive space. The first NFT offerings from Mahindra will be based on its iconic Thar sports utility vehicle (SUV) and will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. The series which comprises four NFTs will be put up for sale via an auction starting later today on Tech Mahindra's NFT marketplace named ‘Mahindra Gallery'.

Mahindra Gallery is a non-custodial NFT platform that requires you to link your MetaMask wallet to the platform. Mahindra in a press release states that proceeds from the auction will go towards an NGO named Project Nanhi Kali, which supports the education of underprivileged girls in India.

An action-packed adventure captured in auction-ready tokens.



Auction begins for MetaTHAR - four unique Thar NFTs that tell the tale of the 4x4 superhero.



First owners also win a thrilling Thar experience.



Bid big and be a winner. https://t.co/UREtMbfD9u pic.twitter.com/OjOkZg4X1G — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) March 29, 2022

"The Thar experience doesn't end with buying an NFT. The winners of the auction will be invited to the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy (Igatpuri, Maharashtra) or to the new state-of-the-art Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT, Chennai), to experience the thrill of 4x4 motoring," states Mahindra.

Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing."

He further added, "We will be able to offer a whole new set of experiences to our customers, build communities for our brands, and also increase brand awareness and loyalty. With our entry into the NFT space, we are all set to harness the countless possibilities of interacting and adding to the Mahindra brand and all our nameplates, and there is no better brand for this debut than the Thar."